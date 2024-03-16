Robert Fripp endorses new Adrian Belew Crimson project Beat

Robert Fripp has lent his blessing to Adrian Belew's new outfit Beat, which has seen the former King Crimson vocalist and guitarist team up with Crimson and Peter Gabriel bassist Tony Levin, Tool drummer Danny Carey and guitarist Steve Vai to perform music from the three 1980s King Crimson albums Discipline, Beat and Three Of A Perfect Pair.

The internet has been buzzing over the last couple of days regarding a small, somewhat blurry image seemingly announcing the new venture, and which you can see below. Thus far, only one show has been announced, at Humphrey's Concerts By The Bay in San Diego on September 17. There has, at the time of writing, been nothing posted on the social media pages of any of the named protagonists.

However earlier this evening Robert Fripp posted on his Facebook page along with the Beat image, saying, "This is the project that Adrian Belew called me about last Autumn, a project which I support and fully encourage, and discussed with Steve Vai recently at McCabes in Santa Monica (3march2024). Even, I suggested the name."

You can see Fripp's post below. Watch this space...

(Image credit: Press)