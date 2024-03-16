Robert Fripp endorses new Adrian Belew Crimson project Beat

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Adrian Belew has teamed up with Tony Levin, Danny Carey and Steve Vai as Beat to perform King Crimson's 80s reportoire

black and white candid shot of King Crimson's Robert Fripp and Adrian Belew by candlelight at the Portobello Hotel, London in 1981
(Image credit: David Corio/Redferns/getty images)

Robert Fripp has lent his blessing to Adrian Belew's new outfit Beat, which has seen the former King Crimson vocalist and guitarist team up with Crimson and Peter Gabriel bassist Tony Levin, Tool drummer Danny Carey and guitarist Steve Vai to perform music from the three 1980s King Crimson albums Discipline, Beat and Three Of A Perfect Pair.

The internet has been buzzing over the last couple of days regarding a small, somewhat blurry image seemingly announcing the new venture, and which you can see below. Thus far, only one show has been announced, at Humphrey's Concerts By The Bay in San Diego on September 17. There has, at the time of writing, been nothing posted on the social media pages of any of the named protagonists.

However earlier this evening Robert Fripp posted on his Facebook page along with the Beat image, saying, "This is the project that Adrian Belew called me about last Autumn, a project which I support and fully encourage, and discussed with Steve Vai recently at McCabes in Santa Monica (3march2024). Even, I suggested the name."

You can see Fripp's post below. Watch this space...

Adrian Belew

(Image credit: Press)
Posted by robertfrippofficial on 
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.