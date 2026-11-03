It's not an exaggeration to say that Fuming Mouth frontman Mark Whelan has been to hell and back in recent years.

Following a week-long stay in hospital, on November 19, 2021 – a time when the USA had surpassed 47 million cases of COVID – he was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), an aggressive form of cancer which affects the blood and bone marrow.

In this interview, conducted via email during lengthy drives on his band's recent North American tour, we find out about how his he channelled his experiences into the band's third album, The Ringing Bell. We also learn how he recruited former Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg and what it was like to work with Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou at his GodCity Studio in Salem, Massachusetts.

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In layman’s terms, can you describe how this type of cancer is treated?



Mark: “There are a number of treatments for it – chemotherapy, radiotherapy, blood platelet transfusions – but for my specific cancer, it was decided a bone marrow transplant was necessary.”

Can you tell me what the hospital stay was like as you underwent treatment?



“I was in and out of the hospital from 2021 to 2022. Sometimes my stays would be weeks, sometimes months. My diagnosis and treatment happened during the pandemic, so few to no visitors were allowed in the hospital. My first show after receiving treatment was surreal. It felt like a dream, because all my friends were there and I was so used to being away from people."

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Before the diagnosis, your lyrics were shaped by death. Did your cancer treatment re-shape your worldview?



“My lyrics in Fuming Mouth will always be shaped by death. It’s a death metal band and one way or another, mortality is touched upon. I like to think I’m able to let go of things better since the experience."

How do you feel following your transplant?



“Super-healthy. I can’t believe it. In April 2027, I will have reached the five-year marker since my transplant and be considered cured."

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Is the new album named after the bell cancer patients ring after their treatment is deemed successful?

“There are so many things that went into that title. We were covering [Metallica's] For Whom The Bell Tolls on tour with GWAR. We’re on tour with Defeated Sanity right now and they have a song they perform called The Bell. I listened to the album that song is from a lot in 2024. I think a lot of those moments shaped the title.”

(Image credit: Triple-B Records)

Former Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg plays on your new album, and the line-up appears to be quite new. How did you first become acquainted and what discussions led to him joining?



“The Fuming Mouth rhythm section has been ever-changing and Jay has been the biggest change. I emailed him and he got right back to me. We hit it off like we had already been best friends for years.”

He’s an excellent fit for your songwriting – was that apparent early on?

“Thank you. It wasn’t until the studio where it became very obvious that he complimented my songwriting. Seeing it under that microscope, so to say, was revealing.”



You’ve continued a working relationship with Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou for The Ringing Bell. What’s he like at the production console? Do his methods of working make complete sense with what you’re doing?

“Kurt is a great engineer. His talent and speed behind the console is impressive. I’m just as impressed by his movement in Pro Tools as I am with his guitar playing live. It’s effortless!

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From Cheating Death to Respect Mortality, there’s a sense of hope in the chaos, where everything feels direct. Have you made the first PMA death metal album?



“I wanted to really get to the core of the band’s sounds, so it was unmistakable. As for PMA, that's for the listener to decide. You have to keep moving onward and you can’t be negative.”

What does 2027 look like for Fuming Mouth?

“We’re heading to Europe to support The Black Dahlia Murder’s 20th anniversary of Nocturnal. That was a very important album to me when I was 16 years old. I’m glad we can be a part of that. Following that we’ll be doing some more touring in North America.”

The Ringing Bell is out now via Triple-B Records.

For more information on Acute Myeloid Leukaemia, visit the NHS website.