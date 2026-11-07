Ian Gillan recovering from "successful procedure" following medical emergency that led Deep Purple to postpone UK and European tour dates

Ian Gillan has undergone a successful procedure in his journey to recovery from the medical emergency that led Deep Purple to postpone the remainder of their European and UK tour dates.

The issue first came to light last week when the rock giants postponed two shows in Germany as Gillan was taken to hospital due to a "medical emergency".

A few days later, they confirmed their upcoming European and UK shows would also need to be shelved. As it stands, scheduled dates in Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Mexico will still go ahead as planned.

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Now the 81-year-old vocalist has given an update on his condition, without revealing the exact nature of the health concern.

In a statement posted online, Gillan says: "I had a procedure yesterday which was successful. I now have to rest, in order to make a complete recovery and ensure that I’m as fit as can be before getting back to work.

"Thanks everybody for your patience and understanding. I really do appreciate it and apologise for all the inconvenience. Cheers."

The list of affected dates can be viewed below, along with the currently unaffected shows in Chile, Brazil, Argentina and Mexico.

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Nov 03: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Nov 04: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany

Nov 06: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Nov 07: Nuremberg Arena, Germany

Nov 09: Amsterdam Ziggodome, Netherlands

Nov 10: Strasbourg Zenith, France

Nov 12: Bordeaux Arkéa Arena, France

Nov 13: Nantes Zenith, France

Nov 15: Lyon LDLC Arena, France

Nov 18: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

Nov 19: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Nov 21: Birmingham BP Pulse Arena, UK

Nov 22: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Nov 24: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Nov 25: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Dec 05: Sao Paolo Suhai Hall, Brazil

Dec 08: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile

Dec 10: Buenos Aires Movistar Arena, Argentina

Dec 13: Monterrey Arena Monterrey, Mexico

Dec 16: Guadalajara Arena Guadalajara, Mexico

Dec 19: Mexico City Estadio Fray Nano, Mexico