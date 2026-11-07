Ian Gillan recovering from "successful procedure" following medical emergency that led Deep Purple to postpone UK and European tour dates
Deep Purple frontman Ian Gillan facing period of rest as he targets complete recovery from undisclosed health emergency
Ian Gillan has undergone a successful procedure in his journey to recovery from the medical emergency that led Deep Purple to postpone the remainder of their European and UK tour dates.
The issue first came to light last week when the rock giants postponed two shows in Germany as Gillan was taken to hospital due to a "medical emergency".
A few days later, they confirmed their upcoming European and UK shows would also need to be shelved. As it stands, scheduled dates in Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Mexico will still go ahead as planned.
Now the 81-year-old vocalist has given an update on his condition, without revealing the exact nature of the health concern.
In a statement posted online, Gillan says: "I had a procedure yesterday which was successful. I now have to rest, in order to make a complete recovery and ensure that I’m as fit as can be before getting back to work.
"Thanks everybody for your patience and understanding. I really do appreciate it and apologise for all the inconvenience. Cheers."
The list of affected dates can be viewed below, along with the currently unaffected shows in Chile, Brazil, Argentina and Mexico.
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Deep Purple postponed 2026 tour dates
Nov 03: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany
Nov 04: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany
Nov 06: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
Nov 07: Nuremberg Arena, Germany
Nov 09: Amsterdam Ziggodome, Netherlands
Nov 10: Strasbourg Zenith, France
Nov 12: Bordeaux Arkéa Arena, France
Nov 13: Nantes Zenith, France
Nov 15: Lyon LDLC Arena, France
Nov 18: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK
Nov 19: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK
Nov 21: Birmingham BP Pulse Arena, UK
Nov 22: Manchester AO Arena, UK
Nov 24: London Eventim Apollo, UK
Nov 25: London Royal Albert Hall, UK
Deep Purple remaining 2026 tour dates
Dec 05: Sao Paolo Suhai Hall, Brazil
Dec 08: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile
Dec 10: Buenos Aires Movistar Arena, Argentina
Dec 13: Monterrey Arena Monterrey, Mexico
Dec 16: Guadalajara Arena Guadalajara, Mexico
Dec 19: Mexico City Estadio Fray Nano, Mexico
Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022.
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