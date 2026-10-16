"Never believe that there is something wrong in your life. You are where you’re supposed to be." Deep Purple legend Glenn Hughes offers some philosophical life advice as he recovers from 10 hour open heart surgery operation
"Be grateful, & thankful, for every experience that you’re going through"
Glenn Hughes says that he is recovering well after undergoing a 10 hour open heart surgery operation.
The Deep Purple, Black Sabbath, Black Country Communion, Trapeze legend, who recently announced that he was retiring from touring, informed his social media followers that he has just returned home after an eight-day stay in a Los Angeles hospital.
"This past year, I’ve had some health issues," Hughes, now 75, said in August when announcing his retirement from the road. "The results from numerous MRIs, CT scans, and an echocardiogram have alerted my medical team that I need another open-heart surgery. I really have no option and no choice, as health is my number one priority. Grateful to have been chosen with a life full with the gift of music. Thank you for walking beside me."
The vocalist/bassist's latest social media posts outlines the details of his hospital treatment.
"Now Home," he writes, "after an 8 day stay, and a 10 hour open heart surgery operation, called aortic valve replacement, exactly the same procedure I had done in 2013, at UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center, Westwood, LA.
"My doctor, Dr Richard Shemin, head, cardiac, and professor of UCLA, really took care of me with his remarkable staff.
"Each day as I move forward, I am getting my energy back.
"There is only love in my life. There are no mistakes.
"Everything is in its right place. Never believe that there is something wrong in your life. You are where you’re supposed to be. Going through those experiences that are necessary for you right now.
"When you become angry at yourself, because you don’t like the experiences that you are going through, you are hindering your growth. Rather be grateful, & thankful, for every experience that you’re going through.
"Even though it may appear to be terrible in your life, be thankful for this experience, for the experience is not what you think it is, in your finite mind.
"There is a greater purpose to it.
"All is well..."
The Cannock-born star released his most recent solo album, Chosen, last year.
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A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
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