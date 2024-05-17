Dead & Company have made their live debut at The Sphere in Las Vegas, the revolutionary $2.3billion venue that opened its doors last year. The band, who were formed by former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann in 2015, completed a 19-song set at the first of 24 shows at the revolutionary venue.

Dead & Company undertook their final tour last year, ending with a three-night stint at Oracle Park in San Francisco in July, but always left themselves open to the possibility of further events, and announced the Sphere residency in February.

The band's set at the Sphere opened with Feel Like a Stranger and included Grateful Dead classics like Slipknot!, St. Stephen and Brown Eyed Woman, plus covers of songs by Jerry Garcia and John Phillips as well as the traditional encore, Buddy Holly's Not Fade Away.

The show also featured predictably stunning visuals, making full use of the venue's 15,000m2 of LED screens and 164,000 speakers. It's a long and strange trip the band have been on, and it may have finally peaked - check out our gallery below.

Dead & Company's current lineup features Weir and Hart, plus John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti and Jay Lane, who replaced Bill Kreutzmann last year. The band's next show at The Sphere is tonight (May 17), while the residency runs until July 13. Tickets are on sale now.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Rich Fury) (Image credit: Rich Fury) (Image credit: Alive Coverage) (Image credit: Alive Coverage) (Image credit: Alive Coverage) (Image credit: Alive Coverage) (Image credit: Alive Coverage) (Image credit: Alive Coverage) (Image credit: Alive Coverage)

Dead & Company: The Sphere Las Vegas - Opening Night Playlist

Feel Like A Stranger

Mississippi Half-Step Uptown Toodeloo

Jack Straw

Bird Song (Jerry Garcia cover)

Me and My Uncle (John Phillips cover)

Brown-Eyed Women

Cold Rain And Snow ([traditional] cover)Uncle John's Band

Help on the Way

Slipknot!

Franklin's Tower

He's Gone

Drums/Space

Standing on the Moon

St. Stephen

Hell In A Bucket

Knockin' On Heaven's Door (Bob Dylan cover)

Encore

Not Fade Away (Buddy Holly cover)