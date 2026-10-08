Just 24 hours after Aerosmith announced their California, Dream On: Aerosmith & Friends shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, Guns N' Roses have been added to the bill. Axl Rose & Co. will join a stellar lineup of special guests over two nights at the historic venue on October 29 and November 1.

The other acts confirmed for the show include Black Crowes, RUN DMC, Heart, Andrew Watt, Billy Idol, Chad Smith (RHCP), Duff McKagan (GN’R), Eric Church, Jerry Cantrell (Alice in Chains), Marcus King, Mike Inez (Alice In Chains), Nuno Bettencourt (Extreme), Pat Monahan (Train), Sammy Hagar, Slash (GN’R), Steve Stevens, Sully Erna (Godsmack), Tom Morello, Adam Wakeman, Audley Freed and Kenny Aronoff.

Don Was will act as the show's musical director, and further acts are expected to be announced. The line-ups will vary by night.

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The connections between Guns N' Roses and Aerosmith go back to the former's early years, with the Gunners covering Aerosmith's 1973 classic Mama Kin on their debut EP Live ?!*@ Like a Suicide in 1986, and supporting Aerosmith on the summer leg of their Permanent Vacation tour two years later.

Aerosmith haven't performed live since abandoning their Peace Out...Farewell Tour in September 2023 after frontman Steven Tyler sustained a fractured larynx, but he returned to the stage the following year when he guested at a Black Crowes show in London. Tyler then performed at his regular Jam For Janie charity fundraiser, before taking to the stage with Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry for the first time since 2023 at another Janie’s Fund event.

Perry and Tyler have since appeared together at a Joe Perry Project show at the Hollywood Bowl, and at MTV's annual Video Music Awards, where they joined Yungblood onstage to pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne.

Last year, Perry told Trunk Nation that a final Aerosmith show was possible, saying, "We’re talking about it. I know there’s gotta be at least another Aerosmith gig, and I’m not looking forward to putting the set list together for that one."

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Asked whether Tyler could perform a full show, Perry added, "You know, I think he would. I think it’s just a matter of getting there."

Tickets for California, Dream On: Aerosmith & Friends will go on general sale this Saturday at 10am Pacific, with band and Aero Force One presales taking place 10-11am the previous day, while Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Thursday at 10am.

Oct 29: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

Nov 01: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

Nov 14: Bengaluru, Nice Grounds, India

Nov 17: Guwahati Khanapara Vetinary Ground, India

Nov 21: Jakarta Madya Stadium GBK, Indonesia

Nov 25: Singapore SG National Stadium, Singapore

Nov 29: Adelaide Grand Final, Australia ≠

Dec 02: Townsville Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Australia ≠

Dec 05: Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, Australia ≠

Dec 08: Newcastle McDonald Jones Stadium, Australia ≠

Dec 11: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia ≠

Dec 14: Sydney Engie Stadium, Australia ≠

Dec 17: Auckland Eden Park Stadium, New Zealand ≠

≠ with Airbourne

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