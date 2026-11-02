"When the world ends, there will always be cockroaches, dirt, and Aerosmith… you can't get rid of us." Aerosmith ring the changes at second Dream On show in Hollywood
Aerosmith's second show at the Hollywood Bowl featured Guns N' Roses, Black Crowes, Heart, Run DMC, Jerry Cantrell, Lzzy Hale and more
Aerosmith have completed the second of their Aerosmith & Friends' California: Dream On shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. And they addressed the viral remarks made by the host, comedian Bill Burr, on night one.
Burr had told the audience that the two Bowl shows would be the band's final ever shows, leading to much wailing and gnashing of teeth and online confusion, but frontman Steven Tyler wasn't having any of it.
"When the world ends, there will always be cockroaches, dirt, and Aerosmith," he told the crowd. "You can’t get rid of us."
Elsewhere, there were several differences to Thursday night's show. The early part of the evening saw Marcus King join the in-house band, followed by Jerry Cantrell, Tom Morello and Lzzy Hale, Grace Potter and Train's Pat Monaghan. Billy Idol and Steve Steven made their second appearance, and Heart reprised Janie's Got A Gun and dropped their own Barracuda.
Black Crowes played three songs they didn't perform at the first show, while Guns N' Roses' second set was entirely different from their first, and included a song many presumed they'd play on night one, Mama Kin, as originally covered on their debut Live ?!*@ Like a Suicide EP, released four decades ago next month.
And so to the headliners. No Dave Grohl this time – John Douglas took his place behind the kit – and once again, Joey Kramer only appeared on Walk This Way, this time bolstered by the presence of Run-DMC.
Will we see Aerosmith again? Only time and the cockroaches will tell.
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Aerosmith & Friends: California, Dream On - Night Two setlist
Same Old Song And Dance (Marcus King)
Draw The Line (Jerry Cantrell)
Nobody’s Fault (Jerry Cantrell)
Kings & Queens (Tom Morello / Lizzy Hale)
Round & Round (Tom Morello / Lizzy Hale)
Livin’ On The Edge (Billy Idol / Steve Stevens)
What It Takes (Grace Potter)
You See Me Crying (Pat Monahan)
Angel (Pat Monahan)
Cryin’ (Pat Monahan / Grace Potter)
Janie’s Got A Gun (Heart)
Barracuda (Heart)
Let The Music Do The Talking (Black Crowes)
Get The Lead Out (Black Crowes)
Combination (Black Crowes)
No More No More (Black Crowes)
Chip Away The Stone (Black Crowes)
Mama Kin (Guns N' Roses)
SOS (Too Bad) (Guns N' Roses)
Rats In The Celar (Guns N' Roses)
Sick As A Dog (Guns N' Roses)
Sweet Child O Mine (Guns N' Roses)
Nightrain (Guns N' Roses)
Toys In The Attic (Aerosmith, with John Douglas on drums)
Back In The Saddle (Aerosmith, with John Douglas)
Sweet Emotion (Aerosmith, with John Douglas)
Dream On (Aerosmith, with John Douglas)
Come Together (Aerosmith, with John Douglas)
Walk This Way (Aerosmith and Run DMC, with Joey Kramer and John Douglas on drums)
Train Kept A Rollin’ (Aerosmith, with John Douglas)
Thanks to Aerofanatic for the setlist.
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. He once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, has flown on the Goodyear Blimp, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
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