Two days ago, Aerosmith, who haven't played live since abandoning their Peace Out...Farewell Tour in September 2023, teased an imminent return to live action, proclaiming that "all will be revealed tomorrow". Tomorrow came and went without further details emerging, but now it's official: Aerosmith are returning to the stage.

The band have announced that California, Dream On: Aerosmith & Friends will take place at the historic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on October 29 and November 1, and an impressive supporting cast has been lined up.

Joining Aerosmith will be Black Crowes, RUN DMC, Heart, Andrew Watt, Billy Idol, Chad Smith (RHCP), Duff McKagan (GN’R), Eric Church, Jerry Cantrell (Alice in Chains), Marcus King, Mike Inez (Alice In Chains), Nuno Bettencourt (Extreme), Pat Monahan (Train), Sammy Hagar, Slash (GN’R), Steve Stevens, Sully Erna (Godsmack), Tom Morello, Adam Wakeman, Audley Freed, Kenny Aronoff, with Don Was directing the action and further acts to be announced. The line-ups will vary by night.

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Most excitingly for Aerosmith fans, it appears that drummer Joey Kramer, who hasn't played with the band since their Deuces Are Wild residency in Las Vegas, Nevada, in early 2020, is back on board: a new publicity photo released by the band shows Kramer lined up beside Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford and Tom Hamilton.

"I can testify to the fact that I never know what's gonna happen with my band," Kramer said in July, "I don't know of anything right now. Nothing's been mentioned or talked about. But you just never know."

Tickets for California, Dream On: Aerosmith & Friends will go on general sale this Saturday at 10am Pacific, with band and Aero Force One presales taking place 10-11am the previous day, while Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Thursday at 10am.

There is no news on whether California, Dream On: Aerosmith & Friends is a one-off event, but fans will hope that Boston, Dream On: Aerosmith & Friends or perhaps London, Dream On: Aerosmith & Friends will follow.

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