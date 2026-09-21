Is Carrie Underwood working on a secret rock album with Axl Rose?

Country star Carrie Underwood has a well-documented history of onstage collaborations with Guns N' Roses.

She first appeared with the band at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, in April 2022, and reprised the performance three months later at Tottenham Stadium in London. In addition, GN'R frontman Axl Rose gatecrashed one of Underwood's solo shows the following year in Los Angeles.

Last weekend, the relationship was rekindled as Underwood joined GN'R onstage during their show at Truist Park in Atlanta, singing Sweet Child O' Mine and Paradise City with Rose.

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"Yet another amazing show from Guns N' Roses," Underwood posted on Instagram. "Thanks, Axl Rose, Duff McKagan, Slash, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Isaac Carpenter and the whole crew for having us and for letting me try and keep up on stage! You are always so kind! Love you all forever!"

Now TMZ reports that the relationship Rose is mentoring Underwood as she works on a rock music project. The website's sources haven't revealed any more details, but Underwood – who performed a four-song set of rock covers that climaxed with a version of Limp Bizkit's Break Stuff at the Velocity Festival in Dyersville, Iowa, earlier this month – has previously spoken about her love of rock music.

“I do have an affinity for rock music and metal, and I just love the energy more than anything," she told Audacy in 2023. "I love going to rock concerts because it feels like freedom to me. You never really know with me. I never say never about anything. I feel like certain influences work their way into different songs and different moments, even if they’re not songs that I record.”

Underwood has previously collaborated with Papa Roach – on the 2022 single Leave a Light On (Talk Away the Dark) – and appeared with Mötley Crüe on this year's American Idol series finale. Last year on the same show, she paired up with a contestant to sing Drowning Pool's nu metal banger Bodies, and she's also covered Ozzy Osbourne's Mama I'm Coming Home and Motörhead's Ace Of Spades.

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Videos of Underwood's most recent Guns N' Roses cameos are below. The band's Truist Park show was the final date of their 2026 North American tour, but they return to the road in November with shows in India, Indonesia, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand. Full dates below.

Guns N’ Roses Paradise City with Carrie Underwood Truist Park Atlanta 9/19/26 - YouTube Watch On

Guns n' Roses Atlanta 2026 Tour 09/19/2026 , Sweet child o'mine feat Carrie Underwood - YouTube Watch On

Guns N' Roses 2026 Tour

Nov 14: Bengaluru, Nice Grounds, India

Nov 17: Guwahati Khanapara Vetinary Ground, India

Nov 21: Jakarta Madya Stadium GBK, Indonesia

Nov 25: Singapore SG National Stadium, Singapore

Nov 29: Adelaide Grand Final, Australia ≠

Dec 02: Townsville Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Australia ≠

Dec 05: Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, Australia ≠

Dec 08: Newcastle McDonald Jones Stadium, Australia ≠

Dec 11: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia ≠

Dec 14: Sydney Engie Stadium, Australia ≠

Dec 17: Auckland Eden Park Stadium, New Zealand ≠

≠ with Airbourne

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