American rock titans Aerosmith, who announced their return to live action earlier this month, have shared several photographs taken during rehearsals for the shows.

Alongside the images (below), which were shot by legendary rock photographer Ross Halfin and show drummer Joey Kramer resuming his place behind the drum kit, the band write, "The Bad Boys from Boston are back. Who's coming to the Hollywood Bowl next week?"

Aerosmith are scheduled to perform a pair of California, Dream On: Aerosmith & Friends shows at the Bowl on October 29 and November 1, with an impressive supporting cast in place.

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Joining the band will be Guns N' Roses, Black Crowes, RUN DMC, Heart, Andrew Watt, Billy Idol, Chad Smith (RHCP), Duff McKagan (GN’R), Eric Church, Jerry Cantrell (Alice in Chains), Marcus King, Mike Inez (Alice In Chains), Nuno Bettencourt (Extreme), Pat Monahan (Train), Sammy Hagar, Slash (GN’R), Steve Stevens, Sully Erna (Godsmack), Tom Morello, Adam Wakeman, Audley Freed and Kenny Aronoff, with Don Was acting as musical director.

It is understood that the line-ups will vary by night, and that other guests will be announced.

Drummer Joey Kramer hasn't played with the band since their Deuces Are Wild residency in Las Vegas, Nevada, in early 2020, while Aerosmith themselves haven't performed live since abandoning their Peace Out...Farewell Tour in September 2023 after frontman Steven Tyler sustained a fractured larynx.

At the time of writing, tickets are still available for the October 29 show, ranging in price from $335 for standard tickets to $660 for Platinum seats. The November 1 performance is sold out, with resale tickets available.