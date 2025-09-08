"All aboooooooard!" Watch the all-star Ozzy Osbourne tribute from MTV's awards show

Tribute has been paid to the late Ozzy Osbourne at this year's Video Music Awards at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

The tribute began with a video message from Ozzy’s son, Jack, who made headlines recently after issuing a scathing response to Roger Waters after the former Pink Floyd man made comments critical of Ozzy.

"I know for sure it would make him incredibly happy to see these great musicians carry on his legacy,” Jack said in the video, before Ozzy's grandchildren shouted his famous "Let's go crazy!" call to action.

Yungblud, Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt, Black Sabbath keyboardist Adam Wakeman and the band then performed Ozzy's Crazy Train and Black Sabbath's Changes, before the Aerosmith duo of Steven Tyler and Joe Perry joined the action for Mama, I'm Coming Home.

Youngblud, Tyler and Bettencourt were all involved in Black Sabbath's historic Back To The Beginning show in Birmingham in July, when Ozzy took to the stage for the last time, less than three weeks before his death.

"Ozzy was my North Star for everything I’ve ever done," Yungblud told The Independent after Ozzy's passing. "He was a symbol of individualism and of being completely yourself without compromise."

At the VMAs, award winners included pop star Ariana Grande, who picked up the Video Of The Year award for Brighter Days Ahead, and Coldplay, who won the Best Rock Video prize for All My Love. The show was hosted by rapper LL Cool J and broadcast on CBS, MTV and Paramount+ in the US.