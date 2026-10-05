Aerosmith tease imminent live return in Hollywood: "All will be revealed tomorrow"

Aerosmith appear to be teasing their return to the stage, after posting a video listing 'Aerosmith & Friends' shows on the marquee at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 29 and November 1.

The tongue-in-cheek video shows Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler personally adding letters to the sign, with the assistance of legendary rock photographer and close personal friend of the stars, Ross Halfin.

"Do you even know how to spell Aerosmith?" Halfin is seen asking Tyler at one point.

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"All will be revealed tomorrow" the video promises.

Aerosmith's farewell 'Peace Out' tour came to an abrupt end on on September 9, 2023, after just three shows, when Tyler fractured his larynx.

Tyler was due to appear in a Los Angeles court last week to answer charges of sexual assault brought against him in a lawsuit by Julia Misley - formerly Julia Holcomb - but the judge presiding over the case, Patricia A. Young, unexpectedly stepped down in mid-September citing an unspecified conflict of interest.



Plaintiff Misley is accusing Tyler sexually abusing her from 1973 to 1976, starting when she was 16-years-old, and he was 25. She allege that Tyler coerced and persuaded her into believing that their three-year relationship, which began in 1973, was a 'romantic love affair". Her legal team filed the lawsuit in December 2022 under California's Child Victims Act, suing Tyler for sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.



At the time the lawsuit was filed, Misley’s attorney, Jeff Anderson, said that the music industry has "permitted, protected, and profited from severe violence for decades", adding, "It’s time to face the music. It’s time for reckoning."

Tyler denies the claims and is seeking to have the case dismissed, arguing that the pair primarily lived together in Boston, where the age of consent was 16.

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No new date has been set for the trial.