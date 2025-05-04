Video: Steven Tyler and Joe Perry reunite onstage in San Francisco

Joe Perry and Steven Tyler together at Aerosmith's final show UBS Arena on September 09, 2023 in Elmont, New York

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Joe Perry have appeared onstage together for the first time since the band's Peace Out... farewell tour was abandoned in September 2023.

The pair took the stage at a private benefit for Tyler’s charitable organization Janie’s Fund in San Francisco last week. Backed by Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt and former Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum, they played five Aerosmith classics including Toys in the Attic, Same Old Song and Dance, Sweet Emotion, Dream On and Walk This Way.

Cheap Trick frontman Robin Zander and The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson – who'd both performed earlier in the evening – then joined the party for two songs Aerosmith have covered in the past, Tiny Bradshaw's Train Kept a Rollin' and The Beatles’ Come Together. Video shot at the event can be watched below.

Steven Tyler returned to the stage in February for the first time since Aerosmith announced their retirement from touring, at another Janie's Fund event in Hollywood. While a widely reported Aerosmith reunion failed to materialise, bassist Tom Hamilton did join Tyler onstage, with Nuno Bettencourt once again playing guitar.

Tyler's first appearance onstage since suffering the vocal injury that led to the abandonment of the Peace Out... tour was with the Black Crowes in London last year.

Janie's Fund, which was named after Aerosmith's 1989 hit Janie's Got A Gun, was founded by Tyler in 2015 and supports vulnerable girls who've suffered abuse and neglect.

Steven Tyler, Joey Perry, Matt Sorum & Nuno Bittencourt - Dream On Janie's Fund 30. April 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Steven Tyler, Joey Perry, Matt Sorum & Nuno Bittencourt - Come Together Janie's Fund 30. April 2025 - YouTube Watch On