Video: Steven Tyler and Joe Perry reunite onstage in San Francisco

By ( Classic Rock ) published

Tyler and Perry have performed together for the first time since Aerosmith's Peace Out... tour was abandoned in 2023

Joe Perry and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith perform at UBS Arena on September 09, 2023 in Elmont, New York
Joe Perry and Steven Tyler together at Aerosmith's final show UBS Arena on September 09, 2023 in Elmont, New York (Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Joe Perry have appeared onstage together for the first time since the band's Peace Out... farewell tour was abandoned in September 2023.

The pair took the stage at a private benefit for Tyler’s charitable organization Janie’s Fund in San Francisco last week. Backed by Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt and former Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum, they played five Aerosmith classics including Toys in the Attic, Same Old Song and Dance, Sweet Emotion, Dream On and Walk This Way.

Cheap Trick frontman Robin Zander and The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson – who'd both performed earlier in the evening – then joined the party for two songs Aerosmith have covered in the past, Tiny Bradshaw's Train Kept a Rollin' and The BeatlesCome Together. Video shot at the event can be watched below.

Steven Tyler returned to the stage in February for the first time since Aerosmith announced their retirement from touring, at another Janie's Fund event in Hollywood. While a widely reported Aerosmith reunion failed to materialise, bassist Tom Hamilton did join Tyler onstage, with Nuno Bettencourt once again playing guitar.

Tyler's first appearance onstage since suffering the vocal injury that led to the abandonment of the Peace Out... tour was with the Black Crowes in London last year.

Janie's Fund, which was named after Aerosmith's 1989 hit Janie's Got A Gun, was founded by Tyler in 2015 and supports vulnerable girls who've suffered abuse and neglect.

Steven Tyler, Joey Perry, Matt Sorum & Nuno Bittencourt - Dream On Janie's Fund 30. April 2025 - YouTube Steven Tyler, Joey Perry, Matt Sorum & Nuno Bittencourt - Dream On Janie's Fund 30. April 2025 - YouTube
Watch On
Steven Tyler, Joey Perry, Matt Sorum & Nuno Bittencourt - Come Together Janie's Fund 30. April 2025 - YouTube Steven Tyler, Joey Perry, Matt Sorum & Nuno Bittencourt - Come Together Janie's Fund 30. April 2025 - YouTube
Watch On
Fraser Lewry
Fraser Lewry
Online Editor, Classic Rock

Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 39 years in music industry, online for 26. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.

More about classic rock

Video: David Lee Roth returns to the stage, plays set stuffed with Van Halen classics

Ghost's $130 Papa V Perpetua 'Ghildo' sells out in minutes

Video: David Lee Roth returns to the stage, plays set stuffed with Van Halen classics
See more latest
Most Popular
David Lee Roth onstage
Video: David Lee Roth returns to the stage, plays set stuffed with Van Halen classics
Ghost
Ghost's $130 Papa V Perpetua 'Ghildo' sells out in minutes
Max Cavalera performs live on stage at the Metropol on November 26, 2023 in Berlin, Germany.
"Metal is the most positive thing in the world". Max Cavalera tells it like it is
May the 4th deals
From Tatooine to Mandalore, these are the Star Wars Day deals worth travelling the Outer Rim for - save big on Star Wars Lego, clothing and collectibles this May the 4th
Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden performs at Spark Arena on September 16, 2024 in Auckland, New Zealand.
"The universe is not fair like that." Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson tells new bands they'll get nowhere without self-belief
The Osmonds performing on a TV show in the 1970s
“Yeah! Sounds like Metallica!” Watch Donny Osmond headbanging to The Osmonds’ Crazy Horses played at 33rpm and sounding like a lost doom metal classic
Joe Louis Walker appears in a portrait taken with his Gibson Les Paul Goldtop guitar at Rhino&#039;s Den Studio on May 23, 2008 in Brooklyn, New York.
Virtuoso blues guitarist Joe Louis Walker dead at 75
Primus
Primus share new single Little Lord Fentanyl, their first new music for three years
Sleep Token lead singer Vessel in 2025
This acoustic guitar virtuoso has turned Sleep Token’s Euclid into the most gorgeous instrumental you’ll hear this weekend
Chino Moreno performing with Deftones in 2024 and Robert Smith performing with The Cure in 2022
Hear Deftones frontman Chino Moreno’s remix of The Cure track Warsong