Steven Tyler has returned to the stage for the first time since Aerosmith announced their retirement from touring. Tyler was the main attraction at this year's Jam For Janie, the annual show he puts together to raise money for Janie's Fund.

While the widely reported Aerosmith reunion failed to materialise, bassist Tom Hamilton did join Tyler onstage, while Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt filled in for the absent Joe Perry.

Also joining Tyler onstage for his second live performance since the vocal injury that led to the abandonment of Aerosmith's Farewell Tour in 2023 – the first was guesting with the Black Crowes in London last year – were Joan Jett, Billy Idol, Marcus King, Linda Perry, former Guns ‘N Roses drummer Matt Sorum and Megadeath’s James LoMenzo.

Linda Perry kicked off by leading the band through a cover of Led Zeppelin's Immigrant Song before Joan Jett took over for her own I Hate Myself for Loving You and Bad Reputation as well as The Runaways' Cherry Bomb. Billy Idol performed Dancing with Myself and Rebel Yell, and Marcus King took the mic for a version of the Creedence Clearwater Revival classic Proud Mary.

Steven Tyler sang three Aerosmith classics: Dream On with country star Lainey Wilson, plus Sweet Emotion and Walk This Way with Black Crowes' Chris Robinson and Tom Hamilton. Finally, he was joined onstage by Nuno Bettencourt and Mick Fleetwood for a cover of Extreme's classic More Than Words.

"This is one of my favourite songs in the whole fucking world," says Tyler. "The melody of this song... it's just over the top."

Bettencourt then jokingly plays the intro to Zeppelin's Stairway to Heaven, and hilarity ensues. Video below.

Janie's Fund, which was named after Aerosmith's 1989 hit Janie's Got A Gun, was founded by Tyler in 2015 and supports vulnerable girls who've suffered abuse and neglect.