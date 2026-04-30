"This band was and is my life." The new issue of Metal Hammer magazine celebrates 30 years of HIM with a world exclusive Ville Valo interview

30 years ago, an unknown band from Finland released their first EP, 666 Ways To Love: Prologue. That band were Him, and in the new issue of Metal Hammer, frontman Ville Valo speaks exclusively about the history of the band and the incredible journey that saw them crowned kings of modern goth metal.

From their beginnings in Helsinki, to topping the charts, to being attacked by a fan with scissors, to their bittersweet goodbye tour – it’s all here. Although Ville has since embarked on a solo career under the name VV, the Him years remain special to him, and he’s open to a reunion.

“Of course I would love to play with the lads someday. When and if so… I don’t know. I haven’t really been in touch with them much,” he says. “But I miss those fellows. They are my brothers. But there’s also beauty in the fact we didn’t strangle each other at the end, or start travelling in separate limos. So there is that to be said. I felt it was the right way to bury the corpse. Him was and is my life. It was very hard to let go of that.”

Article continues below

We also count down the 25 greatest goth metal albums of all time, showcasing the records that brought darkness to metal, from Type O Negative to Evanescence. But who’s number one?

(Image credit: Future (Ville shot: John McMurtrie))

Elsewhere in the magazine, as Iron Maiden release their new Burning Ambition documentary, we meet the diehard fans whose lives have been changed by ’Arry and co, from the owner of the world’s largest certified collection of memorabilia, to an OG fan who saw their first-ever gig, to world famous actor Javier Bardem.

We also look back at the life and times of the late Tomas Lindberg, the man who helped shape the Gothenburg sound, as At The Gates take us inside his emotional final album.

Meanwhile, Babymetal tell us how they took the world by storm with Gimme Chocolate!!, Tailgunner reveal why they’re here to party like it’s 1985, and Black Veil Brides man Andy Biersack takes on your tough questions – while admitting he was once beaten up for dressing as Batman. Poor lad.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We also discover the inspiring story of British-Iranian metallers Lowen, returning Exodus frontman Rob Dukes imparts his life lessons about riots and welding, and we meet Native James, the UK rapper giving nu metal a grimy makeover.

Plus, we uncover the story of Dymna Lotva. Forced to feel their homeland of Belarus, only to arrive in Ukraine and face a Russian invasion, are they the unluckiest band in metal?

All this, along with Powerwolf, The Bronx, Foo Fighters, Dimmu Borgir, Lovebites, Venom, Alter Bridge, Sikth, Carpenter Brut, Eihwar, Kreator and much, much more.

Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer, on sale now. Order it online and have it delivered straight to your door. If you subscribe to Metal Hammer today you can get our HIM edition as a free first issue, with your subscription officially starting from the following issue. Find out more here.