Madrid’s premier rock and pop festival Mad Cool returns to Iberdrola Music in the south of the city this summer (July 8-11), playing host to one of the key European rock bills of the year with Foo Fighters, Nick Cave and The Black Crowes just some of the highlights. And with European festivals proving a bank-friendly city-break option for many UK festival-goers, here’s five reasons to go stark raving Mad this year.

The rock

Setting out to even surpass a supreme 2025 line-up involving Muse, Nine Inch Nails, Weezer, Iggy Pop, Refused and Bright Eyes, the Mad Cool 2026 people have pulled out around a decade of stops to put together one of the most formidable rock line-ups in recent Euro-fest memory.

Besides the Foos, The Black Crowes and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, the likes of Pixies, Wolf Alice, The War on Drugs, Kings Of Leon, A Perfect Circle, Twenty One Pilots, Pulp and David Byrne head up the offering, and even the smaller poster print holds greatness in the shape of The Last Dinner Party, The Vaccines, Matt Berninger and Kasabian. Outside of the dedicated weekenders, it doesn’t rock much better than this.

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The non-stop sounds

Like many festivals in the more scorchio bits of Europe, Mad Cool shuns the midday sun and starts letting off its steam around sunset. Which means there’s a whole lot of music to cram into the evening hours, hence its largely alternating two-main-stage set-up.

So there’s no standing around sinking into the mud between bands, just a short stroll via a margarita and cheek-paint shack from the Region of Madrid stage to the Orange stage for more instant world-class rock, or to one of the outer stages for local, rising or more ravey options. And there isn’t any mud anyway.

The megapints

The foodie menu at Mad Cool is impressive enough, with a plethora of local chefs and global bites on offer in the food courts (pro tip: fill up early to dodge the dinnertime queues). But crucial to the Mad Cool experience is the megapint – the one-litre buckets of beer that will see you through the longest of Crowes workouts. You don’t even have to miss Debaser to get one – just hail down one of the roaming beer roadies wandering around in the crowd and drain their back-barrel dry.

The casual carnival vibe

Madrid knows how to party, and Mad Cool is one of its wildest weekends. Yet there’s a relaxed sort of vibe to the festival – it’s not so crushed or overcrowded that you can’t get close to the bands, the arenas are wide and spacious and a gentle carnival atmosphere pervades the place.

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The city

Luckily, for such a treat-stacked bill, there is a breather. Florence + The Machine headline the poppier Thursday night, so what better chance for the diehard rockist to head into one of the most vibrant cities in the world and check out the local scene?

There’s El Mercado de San Miguel in the city centre, a market stuffed with culinary wonder; there are cocktail bars galore across the city; and there is the boho Malasaña area just north of the centre, where the buzzing Madrid scene regularly kicks off in bars such as La Via Lactea and hangs out drinking street beers on Plaza del Dos de Mayo.

Tickets and hotel packages for Mad Cool 2026 are on sale now.