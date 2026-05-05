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On a Monday night in the Voodoo Room of the San Diego House of Blues, Stanley Simmons arrive for their live debut. It’s been barely a year since they formed, and their forthcoming debut, Dancing While The World Is Ending, is still several months from its release date.

With capacity generously estimated at around 200 and limited production, the Voodoo Room is a proving ground for bands on the way up. Most arrive here with the benefit of anonymity, free to find their footing in relative obscurity, but Evan Stanley and Nick Simmons – the titular performers – do not have that luxury. As the sons of Kiss icons Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, they shoulder a shared legacy freighted with expectation and judgment. And so, fairly or not, this is not an introduction, but a test – one they pass with conviction.

Childhood friends, Stanley and Simmons bonded over a shared love of 70s folk and Americana, a sensibility that runs counter to the stadium-scale bombast baked into their lineage. A casually posted Instagram cover of The Sound of Silence drew early attention, but tonight it’s clear they are not here to trade on novelty.

The opening run of Dancing While The World Is Ending, Running Just A Little Too Long and Starve The Beast lands with force, the backing band locked into a high-voltage groove with an emphasis on execution: Evan rips through leads with the assurance of someone who has done the hours; Nick shifts from falsetto to a full-bodied, soulful howl, their harmonies locking in with a precision that feels instinctive rather than studied.

Nick Simmons (left) and Evan Stanley (Image credit: Joe Daly)

The question of lineage hangs over Stanley Simmons, as it must, but it quickly becomes beside the point. On Cellophane, they move with a confidence that has nothing to do with inheritance – loose, assured, and stridently committed to the groove. This is not a band hiding behind legacy; it is one already doing enough to stand without it.

For a band playing their first show, they brim with confidence, chatting easily with the audience and announcing songs with unguarded sincerity. The set runs just under an hour, the catalogue still forming, and there is little of the hesitancy that usually defines a debut; tempos shift but momentum never stalls and they deftly navigate a tuning issue with humour.

More telling is how seamlessly they move across styles without slipping into pastiche. Cold lands as a punchy, mid-tempo piece with pop instincts and a blues undercurrent, while Don’t Leave Me Here Like That – still unreleased – leans into a Tom Petty-style Americana without sounding borrowed.

When Simmons asks, “Y’all ready to get country?” ahead of Love Real Slow, the pivot lands closer to Jason Isbell than anything Nashville-polished, driven by melody rather than cliché. Across it all, the harmonies hold firm – rich, precise, instinctive – giving the set a cohesion that suggests this is not genre-hopping for effect, but a band working within a shared musical language.

(Image credit: Joe Daly)

Not every song lands with equal weight, but the intent is clear and the ceiling is higher than most bands at this stage. They finish as they start: direct, forceful, with no interest in soft exits. Dystopia lands late and hard, all ragged energy and forward drive, the sort of song that would close most sets. Here, it’s a feint.

“We’re not doing the fake encore thing… we literally don’t have any more songs,” Nick cracks before they pile into Real Life, which hits with equal force, harmonies locked and the band pushing just hard enough without losing shape.

Strip away the context and the questions about lineage, and what remains is a band with a clear sense of purpose and a firm grip on their own strengths. The songs are not all fully formed yet, but the foundations are there: strong harmonic identity, confident playing, and an instinct for when to hold back and when to unleash the big rock action. More than anything, though, this is fun – high-energy, unforced, and clearly connecting, if the audience is any gauge.

This doesn’t feel like a band finding its feet – it feels like one already in motion.

Stanley Simmons' debut album, Dancing While The World Is Ending, is released on August 28.