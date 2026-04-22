Carl Palmer announces An Evening With Emerson, Lake & Palmer shows in England for February 2027

Carl Palmer has announced that he is bringing his immersive An Evening With Emerson, Lake & Palmer show to England for three dates in February 2027.

The celebrated live event, which Palmer has been touring around the US for the last two years, sees the drummer and his ELP Legacy band, guitarist Paul Bielatowicz and bass player Simon Fitzpatrick and with the late Keith Emerson and Greg Lake appearing on big screens.

The two-hour concert features at least nine classic performances from the band’s legendary 1992 Royal Albert Hall show (the first time the band had toured together for 14 years), with all three members appearing together on stage and screen, in perfect sync with the live band.

Article continues below

Palmer will play The Glasshouse in Gateshead (Sun 7 Feb 2027), Liverpool Philharmonic Hall (Mon 8 Feb 2027) and London Palladium (Tues 9 Feb 2027).

Tickets for the shows go on pre-sale at 10am on Wednesday, April 29, and on general sale at 10am on Friday, May 1.

All tickets will be available here.

(Image credit: Carl Palmer An Evening With Emerson Lake & Palmer poster)