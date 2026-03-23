AFI announce UK and European headline shows
Davey Havok's influential punks extend their summer in Europe
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AFI have added headline shows to their previously announced festival appearances in the UK and Europe.
Having already announced their intention to support Deftones at the All Points East/Outbreak London festival in August, which looked set to be their first UK show since Download 2017, Davey Havok's punk crew will now kick off a run of UK and European headline dates at Manchester's O2 Ritz on August 22, with additional UK gigs in Birmingham, Glasgow and Bristol.
At the close of August the band will also play Rock en Seine festival in France, on a bill featuring Deftones, Turnstile, AFI, Amyl & The Sniffers, Fcukers and more, and a headline date in Cologne, Germany.
The full tour schedule is:
Aug 22: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
Aug 23: All Points East Festival, UK
Aug 24: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK
Aug 26: Glasgow SWG3, UK
Aug 27: Bristol The Prospect Building, UK
Aug 29: Rock en Seine, France
Aug 30: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
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All Points East/Outbreak London will also feature Idles, Amyl and the Sniffers, Deafheaven, Interpol; JPEGMafia, Wisp and more.
Elsewhere at All Points East 2026, Jorja Smith and Tems will play on August 21, Lorde headlines on August 22, with PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson in support, and Tyler, The Creator headlines on August 28 and 29, while Twenty One Pilots are set to headline on August 30.
Turnstile are among the supporting cast on August 28, and Wu-Tang Clan rapper Ghostface Killah is a special guest on August 29.
You can check out the full line-up here.
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A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
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