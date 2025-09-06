Yungblud, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry and Nuno Bettencourt to honour Ozzy Osbourne with performance at MTV Video Music Awards

The MTV Video Music Awards this weekend will bring together a star-studded lineup to pay tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne.

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler and guitarist Joe Perry will join Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt and solo star Yungblud in a live performance featuring a medley of some of the iconic Black Sabbath frontman's greatest hits.

The VMAs take place this Sunday (7 September) at UBS Arena in New York. The show will be hosted by LL Cool J and broadcast on CBS, MTV and streaming on Paramount+ in the US.

Osbourne died on 22 July, 2025, at the age of 76. His passing came just weeks after a farewell show at Villa Park in his hometown of Birmingham and stunned the world of rock and heavy metal and making headline news across the world.

Besides his incredible achievements in music, the beloved heavy metal pioneer was a huge crossover star, partly thanks to his antics on hit reality TV show The Osbournes.

Aerosmith were among the many rock acts to pay tribute following Ozzy's death, saying in a statement: "We’re heartbroken to hear about the passing of our brother in rock, Ozzy Osbourne. A voice that changed music forever. From Black Sabbath to his solo work, Ozzy redefined what it meant to be heavy.

"He did it all with heart, grit, and that wild spirit only he could bring. Our love goes out to Sharon, his family, his band, and the millions around the world who felt his fire. Rock on, Ozzy. You will be missed, but never forgotten!"

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Powerhouse Ozzy Osbourne Tribute Set for 2025 MTV “VMAs” on CBS - YouTube Watch On