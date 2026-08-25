Back in May, Marshall unveiled a limited-edition range of hardware to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Jimi Hendrix plugging into one of its amps for the first time in the shape of an Acton III Bluetooth speaker, a JMH Half Stack amp and a Fuzz Face distortion pedal.

Today, Marshall are expanding the collaboration with another trio of limited-edition releases which draw from “the cosmic imagery, exploration of space, and distinctive use of colour woven throughout Jimi Hendrix’s music, art and creative world.”

The first product is a new edition of the foldable on-ear Marshall Major V headphones. These are branded on the inner headband to celebrate the anniversary, with a swirling oil-on-water purple and black finish used on the ear cups.

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The next product is a new entry to Marshall’s popular Emberton III portable speaker range and it also features the purple and black colour scheme. There’s a silver all-seeing eye on the top of the speaker and it also has purple LEDs. The silicone sleeve has been hand-dipped using a water transfer print, so every unit produced is unique.

The final product of the new trio is a portable JMH Studio amp. It also features the oil-on-water design and is said to deliver “expressive cleans and deep blues textures to expansive, harmonically rich, and searing amplified” audio.

It’s made from plywood and wrapped in black Tolex and features silver beading detailing the dials, logo, handle, grille and back panel.

Janie Hendrix, President and CEO of Experience Hendrix and sister of the iconic guitarist says: “The story of Jimi and Marshall has always been personal to me because I first heard it from my dad, Al Hendrix.

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"Dad was there and shared those memories with me, so I carry that story only one degree from its source. Jimi was always searching for a sound that did not yet exist, pushing beyond what anyone thought an electric guitar could do.

"Marshall gave him the power and freedom to turn those bold ideas into a sound the world had never heard before. Sixty years later, that connection between Jimi and Marshall still speaks to new generations of musicians who are pushing creative boundaries and searching for their own sound.”

All three products are now available direct from the official Marshall website. The Major V Hendrix edition headphones are priced at $159.99/£129.99, while the Emberton III Hendrix edition costs $179.99/£149.99. Finally, the Studio JMH Half Stack Hendrix edition amp comes in at $2499.99/£1749.99.

Want more Marshall? Then take a look at our guides to the best Marshall headphones and our pick of our favourite Marshall speakers.