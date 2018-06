Reworking the soundtrack to an obscure 70s German TV show for kids, cosmic East Northants voyagers Orange Clocks take the planet-hopping odyssey of knitted monkey Tope and his pal Chode and ram hot leads from Hawkwind, Monster Magnet and Gong up its ass. Bonkers whoosh’n’bleep bludgeon that’s the ultimate escape from the tangerine tainted idiocy on our own planet right now.