"I didn't even know Elton John knew what golf was!" US Masters golf champion Rory McIllroy admits that getting a message of congratulations from Sir Elton John blew his mind

Rory McIlroy has admitted to being "humbled" to receive a message of congratulations from Elton John after his historic US Masters triumph last month.

In winning the prestigious tournament at Augusta National on April 14, the 36-year-old golfer from the North of Ireland completed a career Grand Slam - having previously won the US Open (2011), the British Open (2014), and the PGA Championship (2012, 2014) - a feat only five other male golfers have managed before him.

During an appearance last week on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, McIlroy admitted that he was "overwhelmed" by the messages of support he received in the wake of his win, and revealed that he was particularly blown away to hear from Sir Elton John... or more specifically, a member of Sir Elton John's team.

"That was, like, incredible," the world number two golfer admitted.

"His assistant left me a voicemail," McIlroy said, "and said, 'Sir Elton would love to congratulate you in person. The only problem is, he doesn't have a cell phone. So you might get a call from Windsor, England, from a land line. And I'm like, Sure!"

"We haven't been able to connect, so I'd love to reach out" McIlroy confessed, "I just think it's so... it's Elton John!"

"He's an icon," Fallon interjected.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It's so cool, it's amazing," McIlroy agreed. "I didn't even know Elton John knew what golf was! It's awesome, so I'm just super humbled."

McIlroy also revealed that his childhood hero Tiger Woods had also reached out to him with a message of congratulations, saying, 'Welcome to the club, kid."

"There are only six people who have ever achieved the career Grand Slam in golf, and there are only four of us who are living," he added. "Gary Player, who is 90 years old, Jack Nicklaus, who is 86 years old, and then Woods and myself, so it's really cool to be a part of something like that."

Watch the clip below:

Rory McIlroy on His 17-Year Masters Journey and Getting Congratulated by Elton John and Tiger Woods - YouTube Watch On

Last month, Elton John released a collaborative album. Who Believes in Angels?, with Brandi Carlile.



“This record was one of the toughest I’ve ever made, but it was also one of the greatest musical experiences of my life,” he said. "It has given me a place where I know I can move forward. Who Believes In Angels? feels like going into another era and I’m pushing the door open to come into the future.

“I have everything I’ve done behind me and it’s been brilliant, amazing. But this is the new start for me. As far as I’m concerned, this is the start of my career mark two."