"I didn't even know Elton John knew what golf was!" US Masters golf champion Rory McIllroy admits that getting a message of congratulations from Sir Elton John blew his mind

By ( Classic Rock ) published

Since he completed his historic career Grand Slam at Augusta National, golf superstar Rory McIlroy has received messages from across the sport and entertainment world

Rory McIlroy and Elton John
(Image credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images |  Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy has admitted to being "humbled" to receive a message of congratulations from Elton John after his historic US Masters triumph last month.

In winning the prestigious tournament at Augusta National on April 14, the 36-year-old golfer from the North of Ireland completed a career Grand Slam - having previously won the US Open (2011), the British Open (2014), and the PGA Championship (2012, 2014) - a feat only five other male golfers have managed before him.

During an appearance last week on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, McIlroy admitted that he was "overwhelmed" by the messages of support he received in the wake of his win, and revealed that he was particularly blown away to hear from Sir Elton John... or more specifically, a member of Sir Elton John's team.

"That was, like, incredible," the world number two golfer admitted.

"His assistant left me a voicemail," McIlroy said, "and said, 'Sir Elton would love to congratulate you in person. The only problem is, he doesn't have a cell phone. So you might get a call from Windsor, England, from a land line. And I'm like, Sure!"

"We haven't been able to connect, so I'd love to reach out" McIlroy confessed, "I just think it's so... it's Elton John!"

"He's an icon," Fallon interjected.

"It's so cool, it's amazing," McIlroy agreed. "I didn't even know Elton John knew what golf was! It's awesome, so I'm just super humbled."

McIlroy also revealed that his childhood hero Tiger Woods had also reached out to him with a message of congratulations, saying, 'Welcome to the club, kid."

"There are only six people who have ever achieved the career Grand Slam in golf, and there are only four of us who are living," he added. "Gary Player, who is 90 years old, Jack Nicklaus, who is 86 years old, and then Woods and myself, so it's really cool to be a part of something like that."

Watch the clip below:

Rory McIlroy on His 17-Year Masters Journey and Getting Congratulated by Elton John and Tiger Woods - YouTube Rory McIlroy on His 17-Year Masters Journey and Getting Congratulated by Elton John and Tiger Woods - YouTube
Watch On

Last month, Elton John released a collaborative album. Who Believes in Angels?, with Brandi Carlile.

“This record was one of the toughest I’ve ever made, but it was also one of the greatest musical experiences of my life,” he said. "It has given me a place where I know I can move forward. Who Believes In Angels? feels like going into another era and I’m pushing the door open to come into the future.

“I have everything I’ve done behind me and it’s been brilliant, amazing. But this is the new start for me. As far as I’m concerned, this is the start of my career mark two."

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.

More about classic rock

“Van Halen were opening for us and they were killing us every night. But they were making us be a better band”: How Journey found Steve Perry and made Infinity, the album that set them on the road to superstardom

“I have pride for what I did and I want to see that come out”: Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil wants to release final recordings featuring Chris Cornell

"There was a lot of rejection, because I was a skinny Black girl trying to be the singer of a rock band." How Skunk Anansie's Skin went from Bob Marley-attended basement parties to a Glastonbury-headlining Britrock icon
See more latest
Most Popular
Soundgarden posing for a photograph on a sofa i 2012
“I have pride for what I did and I want to see that come out”: Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil wants to release final recordings featuring Chris Cornell
Yungblud
Yungblud announces world tour in support of forthcoming album Idols
Penta in 2025 and Adam Jones performing live with Tool in 2025
WWE wrestler Penta has a new entrance theme featuring Tool’s Adam Jones on guitar
Yungblud plus Idols artwork
"A project with no limitations." Yungblud announces Idols, a "love letter to life in all its madness" and part one of an ambitious double album
Killswitch Engage
"This is a monster of a line up!" Killswitch Engage announce 25-date tour of the UK and Europe, with Hatebreed, Fit For An Autopsy, and Employed To Serve among supporting cast
Led Zeppelin pose for a publicity portrait in 1969 in England. (L-R) John Bonham, Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones.
Jimmy Page is being sued again by the man who wrote Dazed and Confused – a track made famous by The Yardbirds and Led Zeppelin
David Lee Roth red carpet shot
David Lee Roth announces first tour since announcing retirement from touring
Kim Thayil, Soundgarden
Soundgarden's Kim Thayil names the rock and metal bands he believes should be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and the legendary prog band he can't believe hasn't been inducted already
Geezer Butler
“I dreamed everything went wrong on stage and we all turned to dust.” Geezer Butler is having nightmares ahead of Black Sabbath's final show
Papa V Perpetua of Ghost in 2025
Ghost become first hard rock act in four years to top US album chart but miss out in the UK