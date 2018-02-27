ZZ Top and John Fogerty announce the Blues And Bayous Tour

ZZ Top and Creedence Clearwater Revival co-founder John Fogerty have announced a joint US tour.

The run of shows will get under way in Atlantic City on May 25 under the Blues And Bayous Tour banner and take in an additional 22 cities, with further dates to be added in due course.

ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons says: “John Fogerty along with ZZ Top have been followers of blues and rock since the beginning and we’re looking forward to rippin’ it up together this spring. We’ve got a great show lined up for ya!”

Fogerty adds: “ZZ Top is one of my favourite bands, and Billy Gibbons is one of my all-time favourite guitarists. Riffs, blues and bayous… bucket list!”

Tickets will go on general sale from 10am local time on March 2, with Willie Nelson joining the tour on June 26 in Mt. Pleasant. Find a full list of dates below.

ZZ Top & John Fogerty Blues And Bayous Tour

May 25: Atlantic City Borgata Spa & Resort Event Center, NJ

May 26: Holmdel P.N.C. Bank Arts Center, NJ

May 27: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

May 29: Vienna Wolf Trap Center For The Performing Arts, VA

May 30: Vienna Wolf Trap Center For The Performing Arts, VA

Jun 01: Pensacola Bay Center, FL

Jun 02: Clearwater Coachman Park, FL

Jun 03: West Palm Beach Coral Sky Amphitheater, FL

Jun 05: St. Augustine St. Augustine Amphitheater, FL

Jun 06: Atlanta TBA, GA

Jun 10: Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheater, OK

Jun 12: Chicago TBA, IL

Jun 13: Noblesville Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN

Jun 14: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jun 16: Southaven BankPlus Amphitheater At Snowden Grove, MS

Jun 17: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, MO

Jun 19: Youngstown Covelli Centre, OH

Jun 20: Wantagh Northwell Heath At Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jun 22: Gilford Bank Of NH Pavillion, NH

Jun 23: Canandaigua Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center, NY

Jun 24: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jun 26: Mt. Pleasant Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort , MI (With Willie Nelson)

Jun 27: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jun 29: Welch Treasure Island Resort & Casino, MN

