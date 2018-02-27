Led Zeppelin to release 7" single on Record Store Day

Led Zeppelin are to put out a single featuring two previously unreleased tracks for this Year’s Record Store Day, which takes place on April 21. The single, to be released as a yellow vinyl 7”, features the “Sunset Sound Mix” mix of Rock And Roll – a song that originally appeared on the band’s fourth album – and the “Olympic Studios Mix” of Friends, which appeared on Led Zeppelin III. The release has been overseen by Jimmy Page.

The new version of Rock And Roll is the second Sunset Sound Mix to have been released, following the version of When The Levee Breaks that appeared on the original album, and the alternative mix of Stairway To Heaven mix that appeared on the deluxe edition of the same record. The new mix of Friends, meanwhile, removes the orchestration of the original version.

The new single is the third release announced as part of the band’ 50th anniversary celebrations, following the news of an illustrated book to be released in October, and the reissue of the band’s How The West Was Won live album next month.

The How The West Was Won box set contains the remastered audio across three CDs and four 180g heavyweight LPs, a DVD of the album in Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround and PCM Stereo, photo gallery, a hi-def audio download and a book filled with rare and previously unpublished photos of the band at each of the concerts along with memorabilia. A print of the original cover art will also be included, with first 30,000 individually numbered.

How The West Was Won will launch on CD, LP, Blu-ray Audio, streaming services and in a Super Deluxe Box Set, and will be released on March 23. It’s available to pre-order now.

Jimmy Page promises Led Zeppelin “surprises” to mark their 50th anniversary