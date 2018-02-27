Yes release further details on Fly From Here: Return Trip

Yes have given further details on their upcoming album Fly From Here: Return Trip.

It was announced earlier this month that the album would feature lead vocals from Trevor Horn and launch at the Yes 50th Anniversary Fan Convention at the London Palladium on March 25.

It’s now been revealed that pre-orders for the record are now being taken via PledgeMusic in a variety of packages – and will include the previously unreleased 2011 track Don’t Take No For An Answer and a full-length version of Hour Of Need which was only previously available in Japan.

Horn began re-recording Benoît David’s lead vocals the day after he was a special guest of Yes at the Royal Albert Hall in 2016.

He says: “I really enjoyed listening to Alan and Chris playing together again. Finishing off the album was a labour of love.”

Guitarist Steve Howe adds: “It is great to have the original Drama lineup playing Fly From Here plus several other songs Trevor had a big part in writing.”

Keyboardist Geoff Downes calls Horn’s work on the record “amazing” and adds: “It is most refreshing and adds a whole new dimension to the original recordings from 2011.

“I think the fans will appreciate it as a genuine sequel to the Drama album, and embrace it as a valuable part of our YES50 celebrations.”

Horn has also added new liner notes to the album, while the sleeve design features the painting by Roger Dean that originally appeared on the inside of the 2011 edition.

Find the artwork and tracklist below.

Yes Fly From Here: Return Trip tracklist

Fly From Here - Overture Fly From Here Pt 1 - We Can Fly Fly From Here Pt 2 - Sad Night at the Airfield Fly From Here Pt 3 - Madman at the Screens Fly From Here Pt 4 - Bumpy Ride Fly From Here Pt 5 - We Can Fly (Reprise) The Man You Always Wanted Me to Be Life on a Film Set Hour of Need (full length version) Solitaire Don’t Take No for an Answer Into the Storm

Yes: Fly From Here