ZIO premiere new video for Wings Inside with Prog...

ZIO premiere their new video for Wings Inside with Prog today. It is the second video from the band, who were formed by former Karnataka drummer Jimmy Palllagrosi.

"The story continues," Pallagrosi tells Prog."Alan has to journey across the three worlds to rescue Belbi. A perilous quest filled with excitement and trepidation which is certain to give you butterflies in your stomach!"

Wings inside is the second single from ZIO featuring Hayley Griffiths and That Joe Payne, and the first single from the band's forthcoming conceptual debut album Flower Torania. The band is now focusing on finishing the recording of the album due for release at the end of the year.

Wings Inside can be purchased here.