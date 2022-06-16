Zeal & Ardor announce winter UK tour

Manuel Gagneux's avant-garde metal band Zeal & Ardor will play seven headline shows in the UK later this year

Zeal & Ardor, Manuel Gagneux's avant-garde metal band, will play seven headline shows in the UK in the November.

The boundary-pushing Swiss metallers will be touring their acclaimed self-titled album, which was released in February.

Zeal & Ardor will visit:

Nov 06: Colchester Arts Centre
Nov 07: Brighton Concorde 2, UK
Nov 08: Bristol Trinity Centre
Nov 09: Manchester Academy 2
Nov 11: Glasgow Oran Mor
Nov 12: Wolverhampton KK’s Steel Mill
Nov 13: London Electric Brixton

The band will also play headline dates in Europe, starting in Paris on November 15. They are also scheduled to play a number of festivals this summer.

See zealandardor.com for full details.

Earlier this week, in news no-one anticipated, Gagneux revealed that he has started a Yacht Rock side-project, Soft Captain.

A duo featuring Gagneux alongside Basel, Switzerland-based experimental artist Samuel Tschudin, Soft Captain released the video for their debut single Too Long on June 10.

Announcing the project on social media, Gagneux wrote, "I have also a Yacht Rock band now. Make of that what you will."

