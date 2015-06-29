Young Guns detail UK headline tour

Young Guns have announced a 13-date UK headline tour.

They were previously confirmed for the Vans Warped Tour date at London’s Alexandria Palace on October 18 – now they play extra shows across the country in the same month.

Young Guns played a well received set at Download and take to the road next month for a run of UK gigs which includes appearances at the 2000 Trees festival and T In The Park.

The band are touring in support of Zeros And Ones – and frontman Gustav Wood revealed he’s delighted to be playing live again after the release of their third album.

He said: “I’m excited for what comes afterwards – young again, playing festivals again. The whole process of being a band is about to start again, and that’s really exciting.”

Jun 23: Joliet Mojoe’s, IL

Jun 24: Libertyville The Fuel Room, IL

Jun 27: Oxford Indian Creek Amphitheatre, OH

Jun 28: Sylvania Centennial Terrace, OH

Jul 09: Cambridge Portland Arms, UK

Jul 10: Cheltenham 2000 Trees, UK

Jul 11: Newcastle Think Tank, UK

Jul 12: T In The Park, UK

Jul 13: Hull Welly Club, UK

Jul 31: Y Not Festival, UK

Aug 07: Taichung Heart-Town Festival, Taiwan

Oct 16: Lowestoft Aquarium, UK

Oct 17: Brighton Concorde 2, UK

Oct 18: London Vans Warped Tour, UK

Oct 20: Preston The Ferret, UK

Oct 22: Aberdeen Garage, UK

Oct 23: Wakefield Warehouse 23, UK

Oct 25: Milton Keynes MK 11, UK

Oct 26: Southampton Engine Room, UK

Oct 27: Southend Chinnery’s, UK

Oct 28: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Oct 29: Barnstaple Factory, UK

Oct 30: Exeter Lemon Grove, UK

Oct 31: Perranporth The Watering Hole, UK