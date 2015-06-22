Young guns’ album delay prevented their progress

Young Guns frontman Gustav Wood feels the delay over the launch of third album Ones And Zeros has got in the way of their progress.

Work began on the follow-up to Bones in 2013, but their rising profile in the US meant they had to concentrate on touring their second release instead of working on the next. It was released on June 8.

Wood tells DIY: “I’m excited for what comes afterwards – young again, playing festivals again. The whole process of being a band is about to start again, and that’s really exciting.”

One advantage of the delay is that Young Guns had the chance to refine their material. “Sometimes we’ve have to write and record in a month, and we haven’t had time to reflect on anything,” says Wood.

“You end up thinking, ‘I’m glad of what we did, but I wish we could have done this or could have done that.’ This time I felt we were able to take more time – not through choice, of course – but it was good.”

Jun 23: Joliet Mojoe’s, IL

Jun 24: Libertyville The Fuel Room, IL

Jun 27: Oxford Indian Creek Amphitheatre, OH

Jun 28: Sylvania Centennial Terrace, OH

Jul 09: Cambridge Portland Arms, UK

Jul 10: Cheltenham 2000 Trees, UK

Jul 11: Newcastle Think Tank, UK

Jul 12: T In The Park, UK

Jul 13: Hull Welly Club, UK

Jul 31: Y Not Festival, UK

Aug 07: Taichung Heart-Town Festival, Taiwan