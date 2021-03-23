Yes reschedule UK tour to 2022

Yes have rescheduled their upcoming tour to 2022. The band had previously rescheduled the Album Series dates from May 2020 to May 2021, but given the ongoing uncertainty with the Covid pandemic the shows could clearly not go ahead.

The dates will see Yes celebrate their 1974 album Relayer by playing it in its entirety, as well as classic tracks from the band's extensive catalogue

In a statement the band have said: "Due to COVID restrictions across Europe and for everyone’s safety we need to reschedule our forthcoming European tour dates for 2022.

"We have managed to reschedule shows in all cities apart from at the Rockhal in Luxembourg. Sadly, the Rockhal didn’t have available dates to accommodate the show so we are going to have to cancel it. We hope to be back in Luxembourg in the future. Tickets for all other shows remain valid for the new dates."

Keyboard player Geoff Downes sadded: “We’re really looking forward to getting back onstage and performing for our fans. Relayer will be special.”

Tickets remain valid for the rescheduled shows. For full details and to book tickets for all shows go to venue website or the band's website where you can also book Meet and Greets with the band.

Yes The Album Series Relayer 2022 UK tour

Jun 15: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, UK

Jun 17: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK

Jun 18: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, UK

Jun 20: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, UK

Jun 21: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Jun 22: York Barbican, UK

Jun 24: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

Jun 26: Newcastle City Hall, UK

Jun 28: Dublin Vicar Street, IRE

Jun 29: Cork Opera House, IRE

