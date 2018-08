With 2003’s digital remaster (read: right old fiddle about) going down like a cup of cold sick, Panegyric Records have done something special for Relayer’s 40th birthday and sent it for a sonic spa treatment with prog’s holy guardian, Steven Wilson.

Taken from original masters and remixed in 5.1 surround sound, Yes’s mighty seventh LP finally gets a sympathetic spruce-up, including some bumper sleevenotes and restored Roger Dean artwork. Nothing added or taken away this time. What a relief.