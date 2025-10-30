Debate: What’s the greatest prog concept album of all time?

“Marvel again at the ridiculous ambition of the young musicians who came up with this,” Prog said of the 50th anniversary edition of Genesis’ The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway. “It gave Peter Gabriel little option but to leave the band.”

We described the new version as “even better than the Rael thing” – geddit? – and it’s without doubt one of the greatest concept albums in history. But is it the greatest?

It’s difficult to nail down the secret of a good concept, but it has to be something that’s inspired the artist to send a message; and the music has to build a scene, a world, or in some cases an entire universe.

Take the science-fiction of Rush’s 2112, Dream Theater’s The Astonishing, Alan Parsons Project’s I Robot, Jeff Wayne’s War Of The Worlds, or almost the entire catalogue of Coheed And Cambria.

Or there’s the fantasy and sword-and-sorcery environments of Jon Anderson’s Olias Of Sunhillow, Hawkwind’s Chronicle Of The Black Sword and Iron Maiden’s Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son.

Rael life: Genesis perform The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway in 1974 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some big names have joined Genesis in exploring their contemporary world – for example, The Who’s Tommy and Quadrophenia, Marillion’s Misplaced Childhood and Brave, and the Pretty Things’ S.F. Sorrow.

Others have stepped ever so slightly into the future with a dystopian view, such as Pink Floyd with The Wall and Queensryche with Operation: Mindcrime.

Meanwhile Bowie’s tales of Ziggy Stardust and The Kinks’ adventures of Arthur, The Village Green Preservation Society, Preservation Act or Soap Opera might not be regarded as entirely prog, but does that make them less valuable concept albums?

Tell us about your favourite concept album in the comments section below – and tell us why it means so much to you…