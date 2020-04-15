Yes European tour dates rescheduled for 2021

Yes have announced 24 rescheduled dates for their The Album Series 2021 tour. The band will perform two sets each night, with the first featuring a selection of classics from the band’s back catalogue, while the second set will see them play Relayer in full. This year’s shows were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Guitarist Steve Howe says: “We are really looking forward to playing all of the Relayer album. Having premiered The Gates Of Delirium this year, we continue by expanding our Album Series with all the tracks: The Gates Of Delirium, Sound Chaser and To Be Over.
“During the first half of the evening we'll be performing a refined selection from Yes' enormous 50 year-plus repertoire. See you there!”
The new UK and Ireland dates are also expected to be announced soon. All original tickets are valid for the new shows.
Yes 2021 European Tour
Apr 11: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal
Apr 12: Madrid Sala Riviera, Spain
Apr 13: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Apr 15: Padova Gran Teatro Geox, Italy
Apr 16: Milan Teatro Dal Verme, Italy
Apr 17: Rome Teatro della Conciliazione, Italy
Apr 19: Zurich Volkhaus, Switzerland
Apr 20: Vienna Arena, Austria
Apr 21: Berlin Admiralspalast, Germany
Apr 23: Halle (Saale) Steintor-Varieté, Germany
Apr 24: Prague Forum Karlín, Czech Republic
Apr 25: Wroclaw Narodow Forum Muzyki, Poland
Apr 27: Wroclaw Stodola, Poland
Apr 30: Tallinn Alexela Concert Hall, Estonia
May 01: Helsinki The Circus, Finland
May 03: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden
May 04: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
May 05: Aarhus Train, Denmark
May 07: Helsingor Kulturværftet, Denmark
May 08: Monchengladbach Red Box, Germany
May 09: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
May 11: Paris Salle Pleyel, France
May 12: Leuven Het Depot, Belgium
May 13: Utrecht TivoliVredenburg, Netherlands