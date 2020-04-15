Yes European tour dates rescheduled for 2021

Yes have announced 24 rescheduled dates for their The Album Series 2021 tour. The band will perform two sets each night, with the first featuring a selection of classics from the band’s back catalogue, while the second set will see them play Relayer in full. This year’s shows were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Guitarist Steve Howe says: “We are really looking forward to playing all of the Relayer album. Having premiered The Gates Of Delirium this year, we continue by expanding our Album Series with all the tracks: The Gates Of Delirium, Sound Chaser and To Be Over.

“During the first half of the evening we'll be performing a refined selection from Yes' enormous 50 year-plus repertoire. See you there!”

The new UK and Ireland dates are also expected to be announced soon. All original tickets are valid for the new shows.

Yes 2021 European Tour

Apr 11: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal

Apr 12: Madrid Sala Riviera, Spain

Apr 13: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Apr 15: Padova Gran Teatro Geox, Italy

Apr 16: Milan Teatro Dal Verme, Italy

Apr 17: Rome Teatro della Conciliazione, Italy

Apr 19: Zurich Volkhaus, Switzerland

Apr 20: Vienna Arena, Austria

Apr 21: Berlin Admiralspalast, Germany

Apr 23: Halle (Saale) Steintor-Varieté, Germany

Apr 24: Prague Forum Karlín, Czech Republic

Apr 25: Wroclaw Narodow Forum Muzyki, Poland

Apr 27: Wroclaw Stodola, Poland

Apr 30: Tallinn Alexela Concert Hall, Estonia

May 01: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

May 03: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

May 04: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

May 05: Aarhus Train, Denmark

May 07: Helsingor Kulturværftet, Denmark

May 08: Monchengladbach Red Box, Germany

May 09: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

May 11: Paris Salle Pleyel, France

May 12: Leuven Het Depot, Belgium

May 13: Utrecht TivoliVredenburg, Netherlands