Yashin announce split and blame 'cut-throat' music industry

Scottish rock outfit Yashin have announced their split, blaming the “cut-throat” music business for their demise.

Their third album The Renegades was only released in February and Yashin were due to hit the road with Vampires Everywhere and Firstborn for a UK tour in September and October.

Those dates have been cancelled, but Yashin say a handful of farewell shows will be announced in due course.

Yashin say: “This is a moment in time we never wanted to come but unfortunately it has arrived, which means Yashin is no more.

“The music industry is a cut-throat business at the best of times and despite our best efforts, passion and commitment it has dissolved everything we used to love about being in this band.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to thank every person who has ever been a fan of our band and everyone we have worked with, because of you we have really lived our dream and accomplished some incredible things.

“Selling out tours, being in the charts, touring with our heroes, signing a major record deal, playing in amazing cities, award nominations, having dedicated fans - the list goes on. We love you and can’t thank you enough.”

They continue: “We will be announcing a few farewell shows for everyone wanting to say goodbye in the correct way.

“We are really sorry for any inconvenience caused to anyone who was planning on going to The Renegades tour, this decision does not come lightly for us. Our music will remain so keep playing it loud.”

Yashin formed in Greenock, Scotland, in 2006 and toured with acts including Limp Bizkit and Black Veil Brides.

Their 2010 debut album Put Your Hands Where I Can See Them was followed by 2012’s We Created A Monster and this year’s swan song The Renegades.

