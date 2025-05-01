"We have achieved what we set out to achieve": Aussie rock legends Rose Tattoo will play their final ever show next year

Led by Angry Anderson, Rose Tattoo formed in Sydney in 1976

Rose Tattoo publicity photo
Angry Anderson, founding frontman of Aussie rock legends Rose Tattoo, has confirmed that the band, who formed in Sydney in 1976, will play their final live show next year.

"We wrap it up at the end of next year,” Anderson tells Melbourne's 3AW. "We will be 50 years old in ’26 on New Year’s Eve. I am proud to say – because I have survived all the original members, and a few along the way – we have achieved what we set out to achieve. At the end of the day if you can say that you are a lucky man.

"We're working on a new set of songs because we want to mark our 50th anniversary bow-out with an album. But I think we're still going to keep writing and recording even after that, because this particular lineup is on fire."

Rose Tattoo, whose debut album classic Nice Boys was covered by Guns N' Roses on their 1986 EP Live ?!*@ Like a Suicide and later by Nashville Pussy, are currently on the road in Australia with ZZ Top, George Thorogood and The Destroyers, The Living End, Baby Animals and Dallas Frasca.

The band then headline their own Hard Road Tour, a run of dates that kicks off at the Indooroopilly Hotel, QL, on May 16, and wraps up at the Bridge Hotel in Rozelle, NSW, on June 7. Full dates below.

Rose Tattoo: Tour dates 2025

May 03: Pokolbin Roche Estate, Australia ^
May 04: North Wollongong Stuart Park, Australia ^
May 10: Sandstone Point Hotel, Australia ^
May 11: Sandstone Point Hotel, Australia ^
May 16: Indooroopilly Hotel, Australia
May 17: Kallangur Tavern, Australia
May 23: Morphett Vale Emu Hotel, Australia
May 24: Morphett Vale Emu Hotel, Australia
May 30: Collingwood Bendigo Hotel, Australia
May 31: Collingwood Bendigo Hotel, Australia
Jun 06: Rozelle Bridge Hotel, Australia
Jun 07: Rozelle Bridge Hotel, Australia

^ with ZZ Top and George Thoroughgood & The Destroyers

Get Rose Tattoo tickets

