Wren stream new album Auburn Rule in full

London-based post-rock four-piece Wren are premiering their new album Auburn Rule exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The album is due for release on July 14 on Holy Roar Records, but is streaming in its entirety below.

Speaking to Metal Hammer about the new record, the band say Auburn Rule is their next contribution to “the collective well of influences that we draw from.

“And our latest step towards achieving the abrasive and authentically heavy sound that we have in our heads. Drawing from themes regarding the cyclical nature of creativity, amongst other abstract nature-led ruminations.”

Auburn Rule is available to pre-order now on vinyl, CD and digital formats.

Wren - Auburn Rule album review

Post-metal isn't the hipster genre you think it is