Woman bites medic at Disturbed concert

A Disturbed fan has been charged after biting an emergency worker at the band’s recent show in New Jersey.

Elizabeth Chirichiello, 36, has been charged with assault following the incident at the PNC Bank Arts Arena in Holmdel. A medic was trying to give her aid, Holmdel Patch reports, when she bit the uniformed EMT worker.

New Jersey State Police say Chirichiello was also charged with kicking state troopers as they were trying to subdue and arrest her, considered a fourth-degree crime in the state.

Disturbed are on the road in support of their sixth album Immortalized, which was released last year.

Frontman David Draiman recently recalled feeling “out of place” at his audition with the group 20 years ago. He said: “I went to an audition for a band whose ad I’d seen. I walked into their rehearsal spot on the south side – and the guys looked like they were from Skid Row.

“All wearing faded, frayed, acid-washed jeans, flannel shirts – halfway open, of course – long, feathered and flowing hair, and Converse All Stars no laces, with the tongues out.

“I could not have felt more out of place. I was wearing jean shorts, yes, jean shorts, sandals and a plain white t-shirt, in full ‘north side Chicago stoner’ mode.”

Aug 12: Dallas Gexa Energy Amphitheatre, TX

Aug 13: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 15: Denver Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Aug 17: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Aug 19: Concord Pavilion, CA

Sep 23: Las Vegas Joint, NV

Sep 27: West Valley City Maverick Centre, UT

Sep 28: Colorado Spring World Arena, CO

Sep 30: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA

Oct 04: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC

Oct 05: University Park Bryce Jordan Center, PA

Oct 07: Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, NJ

Oct 08: Huntington Big Sandy Superstore Arena, WV

Oct 09: Reading Santander Arena, PA

Oct 17: Austin Moody Theater, TX

Oct 18: Midland Horseshoe Pavillion, TX

Oct 19: El Paso Speaking Rock Arena, TX

Oct 21: Glendale Gila River Arena, AZ

Jan 10: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Jan 12: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Jan 13: Birmingham Genting Arena

Jan 15: Sheffield Arena

Jan 16: Manchester Arena

Jan 18: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Jan 19: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jan 21: London O2 Arena

