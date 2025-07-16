“The band can no longer function as a result of the defendant’s conduct." Perry Farrell's Jane's Addiction bandmates are suing him for assault, battery, the intentional infliction of emotional distress, and more

Jane's Addiction trio Dave Navarro, Eric Avery and Stephen Perkins have filed a lawsuit against the band's frontman Perry Farrell.



As reported by Rolling Stone, the legal document filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court accuses Farrell of assault, battery, the intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, breach of fiduciary duty, and breach of contract.

The lawsuit makes the claim that, with the group going on hiatus in the wake of the violent altercation initiated by Farrell onstage in Boston on September 13 last year, they collectively lost out on $10 million, based on estimations of their potential earnings from scheduled live shows, and projected band activities, which were to include the release of a new studio album.



“The Band can no longer function as a result of the Defendant’s conduct, including his sudden, violent outbursts and demonstrated inability to serve as the Band’s frontman and vocalist,” lawyers for the three musicians state in the 36-page document. “The physical, emotional, and financial harms Defendant has wrought have deeply impacted the Plaintiffs, their families, and their loved ones, and it is time for Defendant to face the consequences of his actions and be held accountable.”

The singer's legal team have issued a statement of their own, defending their client and challenging the allegations made in the lawsuit.



"This is yet another clear example of the group uniting to isolate and bully frontman Perry Farrell," his attorney, Miles Cooley states. “The timing of this baseless lawsuit is no coincidence - it was filed only after they caught wind of legal action coming from our side. It’s a transparent attempt to control the narrative and present themselves as the so-called ‘good guys’ - a move that’s both typical and predictable."

The group's decision to go on hiatus was made public on September 16 last year.

Navarro, Avery and Perkins said, “Due to a continuing pattern of behaviour and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell, we have come to the conclusion that we have no choice but to discontinue the current US tour.



"Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs.



“We deeply regret that we are not able to come through for all our fans who have already bought tickets. We can see no solution that would either ensure a safe environment on stage or reliably allow us to deliver a great performance on a nightly basis.



“Our hearts are broken.“

