Corey Taylor responds to Deicide Benton's 'fags' insult

Corey Taylor has responded to Deicide frontman Glen Benton’s rant against Slipknot, saying he hasn’t spoken to him in more than 10 years.

Benton this week launched a tirade at Slipknot, calling them “fags” and saying Taylor and co promised to take Deicide on tour with them as payback for being one of their biggest inspirations.

The Deicide man said Slipknot never delivered on that supposed promise. But Taylor insists he never said anything of the sort and vows that if he had, he would have tried to make the tour happen.

The Slipknot vocalist tells Rock 102.1 KFMA: “I haven’t seen Glen Benton in 10 years and I haven’t talked to him in even longer. So I don’t know why he’s upset with me, I don’t know why he’s upset with us.

“We take out the bands who submit for us. It’s just that simple. Out of respect to him and what Deicide has done over the years, it’s, like, if you talked to somebody, it wasn’t me, and they sure as hell didn’t talk to me, because I would have tried to do something.”

Taylor adds that he’s used to criticism from within the industry as well as from fans and says he has developed a thick skin to deal with it.

“At the end of the day, not everyone’s gonna like you, and you have to learn that,” he says. “If you think everyone’s gonna like you, you need to get a helmet, because your life’s gonna be really sad.”

Benton’s rant included a claim that Slipknot “never did a fucking thing for us.” He added: “Fucking blow me Corey Taylor and all you fags.”

Slipknot’s tour with Marilyn Manson continues.

Aug 11: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Aug 13: Concord Concord Pavilion, CA

Aug 14: Inglewood The Forum, CA

Aug 17: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 20: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 21: Las Vegas MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, NV

Aug 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Aug 26: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 27: Austin 360 Amphitheater, TX

Sep 25: San Manuel Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, CA

Oct 15-16: Toluca Knotfest, Mexico

Nov 05: Tokyo Knotfest, Japan

Corey Taylor: I broke my neck without realising it