Wolverine announce 5th album Machina Viva

Wolverine have signed a deal with Laser’s Edge/Sensory for the release of their fifth album.

Machina Viva will launch this summer, with a date to be confirmed in due course.

The Swedish band say in a statement: “We are very happy to work with someone like label owner Ken Golden and Sensory that has a genuine passion for and interest in the kind of music that we play.”

The follow-up to 2011’s Communication Lost is said to be “harmonious, yet portentous and sullen” and will include 14-minute track The Bedlam Overture and the “dark electronic landscapes” of Machina.

Vocalist Stefan Zell, guitarist Jonas Jonsson, bassist Thomas Jansson, drummer Marcus Losbjer and keyboardist Per Henriksson will release a full tracklist in the coming weeks. The cover art can be viewed below.