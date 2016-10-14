Wishbone Ash founder Martin Turner details UK tour

Founding Wishbone Ash member Martin Turner has announced a 19-date UK winter tour.
The vocalist and bassist will perform tracks from throughout his career including material from his 2015 album Written In The Stars.
Turner says: “We had such a great reception from audiences at our recent Written In The Stars shows in the UK, Poland and Germany, we can’t wait to return to UK stages next month.
“I’m overwhelmed by the emotional connection audiences continue to make with the classic Wishbone Ash music which has been a backdrop to so many people’s lives – mine included.
“The material from the recent Written In The Stars album, which is in the same ballpark melodically and musically, has been very well received wherever we have played.”
In addition, a 32-disc CD box set titled Wishbone Ash: The Vintage Years is to be released by Snapper Music during 2017⁄18.
It’s said to be the “deepest anthology of Wishbone Ash’s classic period to date” and is being compiled with “full co-operation and involvement of all key members of the definitive classic line-ups – Turner, Steve Upton, Ted Turner, Andy Powell and Laurie Wisefield.”
Further details will be revealed in due course.
Martin Turner 2016 UK tour
Nov 02: Bilston Robin 2
Nov 04: Bathgate Dreadnought Rock
Nov 05: Aberdeen Krakatoa
Nov 06: Carlisle Old Fire Station
Nov 10: Bristol The Tunnels
Nov 11: Dartmouth The Flavel
Nov 12: Great Torrington Plough Arts Centre
Nov 13: Penzance Acorn
Nov 16: Worthing Pier
Nov 17: Dagenham Roundhouse
Nov 18: Deal Astor
Nov 19: Farncombe Music Club
Nov 22: Bromsgrove Artrix
Nov 24: Southport The Atkinson
Nov 25: Grimsby Yardbirds
Nov 26: Doncaster Leopard
Dec 01: Twickenham Eel Pie Club
Dec 02: Porthcawl Planet Rockstock
Dec 03: Leicester Y Theatre