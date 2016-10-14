Wishbone Ash founder Martin Turner details UK tour

Founding Wishbone Ash member Martin Turner has announced a 19-date UK winter tour.

The vocalist and bassist will perform tracks from throughout his career including material from his 2015 album Written In The Stars.

Turner says: “We had such a great reception from audiences at our recent Written In The Stars shows in the UK, Poland and Germany, we can’t wait to return to UK stages next month.

“I’m overwhelmed by the emotional connection audiences continue to make with the classic Wishbone Ash music which has been a backdrop to so many people’s lives – mine included.

“The material from the recent Written In The Stars album, which is in the same ballpark melodically and musically, has been very well received wherever we have played.”

In addition, a 32-disc CD box set titled Wishbone Ash: The Vintage Years is to be released by Snapper Music during 2017⁄ 18 .

It’s said to be the “deepest anthology of Wishbone Ash’s classic period to date” and is being compiled with “full co-operation and involvement of all key members of the definitive classic line-ups – Turner, Steve Upton, Ted Turner, Andy Powell and Laurie Wisefield.”

Further details will be revealed in due course.

Martin Turner 2016 UK tour

Nov 02: Bilston Robin 2

Nov 04: Bathgate Dreadnought Rock

Nov 05: Aberdeen Krakatoa

Nov 06: Carlisle Old Fire Station

Nov 10: Bristol The Tunnels

Nov 11: Dartmouth The Flavel

Nov 12: Great Torrington Plough Arts Centre

Nov 13: Penzance Acorn

Nov 16: Worthing Pier

Nov 17: Dagenham Roundhouse

Nov 18: Deal Astor

Nov 19: Farncombe Music Club

Nov 22: Bromsgrove Artrix

Nov 24: Southport The Atkinson

Nov 25: Grimsby Yardbirds

Nov 26: Doncaster Leopard

Dec 01: Twickenham Eel Pie Club

Dec 02: Porthcawl Planet Rockstock

Dec 03: Leicester Y Theatre

Wishbone Ash: Reissues