Wire's Edvard Graham Lewis shares new solo single Last Scene Of All

Edvard Graham Lewis will release his new solo album Alreet? in January

Wire bassist Edvard Graham Lewis has announced that he will release a new solo album, Alreet?, through Upp Records on January 24.

At the same time Lewis has shared the first new music from the album, whose title refers to the time-honoured cheery North Eastern greeting. Last Scene Of All typifies the new album's art rock stance, experimental, with echoes of Scott Walker and Bowie, and the odd reminder that Lewis is part of the Godfathers of post-rock.

Alreet? has been co-produced with Swedish songwriter, producer and musician Max Lorentz, who has previously worked with ABBA’s Agnetha Faltskog. It also features contributions from Wire bandmates Matthew Simms and Robert Grey, cello by Kevin Kirs Vestege, hurdy-gurdy by Harald Pettersson and guitars sampled from ex-Wire member Bruce Gilbert.

Edvard Graham Lewis: Alreet
1. Kinds of Whether
2. Diamond Shell
3. Switch
4. Last Scene Of All
5. Bang!
6. I Still Remember
7. Key Weapon
8. Who the Hell

