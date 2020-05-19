Wilderun release video for re-arranged version of Hope & Shadow

Boston-based prog metallers Wilderun have released a video for a re-worked version of Hope & Shadow. The song is taken from the band's second album, Sleep At The Edge Of The Earth.

"We were super bummed when we were forced to postpone our recent tour, but we decided to keep ourselves busy in quarantine by starting a series of Remote Rearrangements of some of our previously released songs," the band explain. "Hope & Shadow is from our second album, and is part of the larger Ash Memory suite. We decided to isolate this song, and give it a slightly different spin, and we're very happy with the result!"

Wilderun recently signed to Century Media Records, who will be distributing a new limited edition CD Digipak (featuring a bonus track) and gatefold black 2LP version of the band's 2019 album Veil Of Imagination, released on July 17.

"After months of being out of stock, and amidst many inquiries, we are excited and relieved be issuing a rerelease of Veil Of Imagination," they say. "It's even more thrilling that it will be our very first album to be distributed by a record label, and we couldn't be happier to partner with Century Media. In addition to finally getting this album out on vinyl, we're also looking forward to releasing a special cover of Iron Maiden's Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son as a bonus track on the CD rerelease, so our fans can get something extra with this new issue."

Pre-order Veil Of Imagination.