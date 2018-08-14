Wednesday 13 announces annual UK Halloween shows

Wednesday 13 has announced details of his annual Halloween shows in the UK.

It’ll be the third year that he’s appeared in the country to deliver spooky sets – and this year he’ll play two nights at the Garage in London on October 26 and 27.

Wednesday 13 says: “I'm so excited to be back in London for our annual Halloween Weekend Of Horrors. This is our third year and this time we celebrate the 10th anniversary of our 2008 release, Skeletons.

“We will be performing this album in its entirety on Friday, October 26, at the Garage, along with some other special tricks and treats.

“Then on Saturday the 27th, for the first time ever, Wednesday 13 and band will perform an entire Frankenstein Drag Queens From Planet 13 set in full FDQ costume!

“This will be the first time we have done this or played an entire set from FDQ. I'll be strapping the ol' guitar back on for one more night to celebrate 22 years of horror punk!

“Don't miss out – these shows are going to be one of a kind each night! And if you don't leave screaming... you won't leave at all!”

Tickets for the two shows will go on sale from 10am GMT on Friday (August 17).