Wayne Hussey and friends release video for Tower Of Strength remake

Earlier this month, we reported that The Mission’s Wayne Hussey had gathered together an all-star cast under the ReMission International banner to rework the band’s classic 1988 track Tower Of Strength.

Now a video for the new version titled ToS2020 has been released exclusively with Louder, with all proceeds from sales going directly to help frontline workers.

The track and video features a number of famous faces including All About Eve’s Julianne Regan, The Cult’s Billy Duffy, Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore, Budgie from Siouxsie & The Banshees, The Twilight Sad’s James Alexander Graham, The Cure’s ex Lol Tolhurst, Evi Vine, Gary Numan and The Wonder Stuff’s Miles Hunt

Hussey and the song’s co-writers Craig Adams, Mick Brown and Simon Hinkler have also given up all publishing income from sales to help the chosen charities, which have all been individual picked by each musician taking part.

In an update, Wayne says: “Now pre-orders for ToS2020 and ReMission International have started, I wanted to give a quick update because we’ve been completely blown away by the response, with orders worth over £40,000 to date.

“That is incredible and I want to thank everyone for their support – especially as it’s a hard time financially for people. Please keep it going. Spread the word, share, tweet, post it everywhere to tell others about it. Shout it from the rooftops and tell your friends, tell everyone.

“The digital bundle contains five awesome tracks for just £2.99. It all helps those that need it most and the proceeds will be divided and distributed equally among all the beneficiaries.”

Julianne Regan adds: "I've seen and heard Tower Of Strength played often and I've experienced its effect and the impact it has on others. It's an anthemic song of hope, comfort and joy, with a message that now seems more relevant than ever.

"I hope this project, in which I am privileged to be involved, brings a little light into the shade, and allows us all to, albeit momentarily, focus on an ‘afterwards’."

The Twilight Sad vocalist James Alexander Graham says: “To be among these amazing artists that I’m a huge fan of and have so much respect for is a true honour, especially for such an important cause.

“The sacrifice that all the amazing NHS staff and key workers have made is truly humbling and inspiring. To be part of an incredible group of people that want to give something back and show their gratitude is something I’m extremely proud of.”

Grab your copy of ToS2020 from The Mission’s official website.

Main picture credit: Francesco Prandoni/Redferns - Getty

ReMission International: TOS 2020

1. TOS2020 (single)

2. TOS2020 (Beholden To The Front Line Workers Of The World mix)

3. TOS2020 (Trentemøller Remix)

4. TOS2020 (Albie Mischenzingerzen Remix)

5. Tower Of Strength (original newly remastered) - The Mission (free bonus track with bundle only)

TOS 2020 nominated charities currently include:

NHS Charities UK

St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Memphis

Music Venue Trust UK

Covenant House, New Orleans

Disasters Emergency Committee

MusiCares

Plan International

Direct Relief

Alzheimer’s Scotland

Liberty Hill Foundation

The Shrewsbury Ark

Memorial Sloan Kettering Center, NYC

Prostate Cancer UK

The Teddy Bear Clinic

Red Rover

Help Musicians UK

Crew Nation

Venice Family Clinic

The Anthony Walker Foundation

Projeto Cáo Communitário

The City Of San Francisco COVID-19 Fund