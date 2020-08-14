Watch trailer for Steve Hackett's Selling England By The Pound & Spectral Mornings: Live

Steve Hackett has released a trailer for his upcoming album Selling England By The Pound & Spectral Mornings: Live At Hammersmith.

It follows live footage of Deja Vu from the London concert which debuted last week, with the show filmed and recorded during the former Genesis guitarist’s 2019 tour.

The live package will be released on September 25 through InsideOut Music on 2CD/DVD, 2CD/Blu-ray and on a limited edition 4LP/2CD box set and 2CD/DVD/Blu-ray with art book. The Blu-ray format will also feature a 30-minute documentary.

Reflecting on the show, Hackett said: “Amalgamating three personal favourite albums, including the whole of Selling England By The Pound, most of Spectral Mornings and At The Edge Of Light, highlights was a very special live experience.

“Both audio and visual on this product give a mind blowing experience of an unforgettable evening at Hammersmith.

"It's great to have a special live show available in these challenging times."

Hackett is joined on the live package by his touring band: vocalist Nad Sylvan, keyboardist Roger King, bassist Jonas Reingold, drummer Craig Blundell and Rob Townsend on saxophone and flute. The lineup also features special guests John Hackett and Amanda Lehmann.

Steve Hackett: Selling England By The Pound & Spectral Mornings: Live At Hammersmith

Steve Hackett will celebrate his 2019 tour with this new live package in September, featuring the whole of Selling England By The Pound, most of Spectral Mornings along with songs from At The Edge Of Light.View Deal

Steve Hackett: Selling England By The Pound & Spectral Mornings: Live At Hammersmith

CD1

1. Intro

2. Every Day

3. Under The Eye of The Sun

4. Fallen Walls And Pedestals

5. Beasts Of Our Time

6. The Virgin And The Gypsy

7. Tigermoth

8. Spectral Mornings

9. The Red Flower Of Tai Chi Blooms Everywhere

10. Clocks – Angel of Mons

11. Dancing With The Moonlit Knight

12. I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)

CD2

1. Firth Of Fifth

2. More Fool Me

3. The Battle Of Epping Forest

4. After The Ordeal

5. The Cinema Show

6. Aisle of Plenty

7. Deja Vu

8. Dance On A Volcano

9. Los Endos