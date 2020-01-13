Watch Tool, Dream Theater and Styx pay tribute to Rush legend Neil Peart

Tool, Dream Theater and Styx all paid tribute to Rush drummer Neil Peart at their live shows over the weekend.

News of Peart’s death was announced on Friday, with a statement by the band saying that the 67-year-old died on Tuesday last week after a three and a half year battle with brain cancer.

While tributes from the world of music flooded in as the news began to filter through, artists who were in concert in the hours after the news broke paid their own tribute to the influential musician.

Tool drummer Danny Carey incorporated parts of Peart’s famous live drum solo into their set in San Diego on Friday night, while a photograph of the two of them was projected on to the backdrop.

Tool also played a snippet of Rush classic A Passage To Bangkok before launching into Jambi.

Meanwhile, Dream Theater held a moment of silence to remember Peart at their show in Amsterdam on Saturday evening.

Following Through Her Eyes, frontman James LaBrie said to the crowd: “I’d like to have, in memory of Neil, 30 seconds of silence,” which was adhered to impeccably by the AFAS Live crowd.

And, at Styx’s concert at Arizona’s Celebrity Theatre on Friday, vocalist and keyboardist Lawrence Gowan played a section from Rush’s Limelight, telling the crowd: “Thank you to one of the greatest drummers and certainly one of the all-time greatest lyricists, Neil Peart.”

Meanwhile, tributes have continued to come in for Peart, including from Rush’s long-time producer Terry Brown who said: “I have so many fond memories of good times spent listening to him compose some of the greatest percussive moments on record and working with his lyrics which he took so much care to write for us all to cherish.

“It seems unfathomable that a man could use so much of his brain to enrich our lives and then leave us so abruptly.

“Thank you Neil for all you gave us. I have added a shot of you and me at my 60th birthday – a wonderful memory, thanks for being there and being such a huge part of my life.

“My heartfelt thoughts go out to all the Rush families, friends and fans on this sad occasion.”

Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson also paid tribute to Peart, saying: “So sad to learn Neil is gone. What a immense talent and influence on the course of rock music for all time. He was such a magical cornerstone in the Temple of Rush. Rush is forever timeless.”

Former Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward also issued a statement, saying: "Red Barchetta has become even more potent today after the news of your passing. Our condolences to family members, friends, fellow musicians, and the fans. RIP Neil."

So sad to learn Neil is gone. What a immense talent and influence on the course of rock music for all time.He was such a magical cornerstone in the Temple of Rush. Rush is forever timeless. #rush #NeilPeart pic.twitter.com/TPnsGGTxxvJanuary 11, 2020