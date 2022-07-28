Watch the vibrant video to Derek Sherinan's new single, Aurora Australis

Derek Sherinian has captured the natural beauty of the auroras in the clip to his latest track Aurora Australis. It's taken from his new solo album, Vortex – out now via InsideOut – and features the talents of his Sons Of Apollo bandmate Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal as well as drummer Simon Phillips.

Of the 11-minute album closer, Sherinian says, “Simon and I cover a lot of musical ground on this track. Bumblefoot sounds amazing on guitar, as usual.”

Vortex is the keyboard player's ninth solo album and it finds him working not just with Phillips and Thal, but also with Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens, Extreme's Nuno Bettencourt, Michael Schenker, Toto's Steve Lukather, Zakk Wylde and Joe Bonamassa.

“Michael Schenker has been one of my heroes for many years," he explains. "He asked me to play on his Immortal album, and in return, he agreed to play on Die Kobra. I wanted to write a great song inspired by my favourite Schenker tracks. Zakk Wylde added some great additional parts to the song, and Tony Franklin and Simon Phillips sound great.”

The eight-track release is out now on limited edition white vinyl/CD, CD Digipak and digital download.

Watch the video for Aurora Australis below.

Buy the latest issue of Prog Magazine (opens in new tab)

Tracklisting

1 The Vortex (feat Steve Stevens)

2 Fire Horse (feat Nuno Bettencourt)

3 Scorpion

4 Seven Seas (feat Steve Stevens)

5 Key Lime Blues (feat Joe Bonamassa, Steve Lukather)

6 Die Kobra (feat Michael Schenker, Zakk Wylde)

7 Nomad's Land (feat Mike Stern)

8 Aurora Australis (feat Bumblefoot)