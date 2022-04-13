Derek Sherinian announces new album Vortex

Sons Of Apollo keyboard player Derek Sherinian has announced that he will release his brand new solo album, Vortex, through InsideOut Music on July 1.

The new album, the follow-up to 2020's The Phoenix, once again features drummer Simon Phillips, who once again co-wrote and co-produced the album, as well as Tony Franklin on bass.

"I am very happy to announce the release my new album Vortex," says Sherinian. "Simon and I always try and out do ourselves with every release, and I am confident we achieved our goal. Vortex is a continuation of The Phoenix. However, I feel the composition is stronger on the new album, and I would describe it as a modern day 70s style fusion record, but with newer heavier tonality.”

As well as Phillips and Franklin, the guest list for Vortex reads like a who's who of current guitar greats from the rock world, with guest appearances from Steve Stevens, Joe Bonamassa, Steve Lukather, Zakk Wylde, Sons Of Apollo bandmate Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal, Michael Schenker, Mike Stern and Nuno Bettencourt.

“The choice of guitarist works itself out in the writing,” the former Dream Theater keyboard player explains. “Also, like in the case of Steve Stevens, we co-wrote the song together, so it was natural for him to play on it.

“I have always been a fan of [Bettencourt's] playing, and I am glad that we finally got to record together. He has the Van Halen swing and swagger to his playing that I love. We were both born in 1966, the Chinese year of the Fire Horse.

“Michael Schenker has been one of my heroes for many years. He asked me to play on his Immortal album, and in return, he agreed to play on Die Kobra. I wanted to write a great song inspired by my favourite Schenker tracks. Zakk Wylde added some great additional parts to the song, and Tony Franklin and Simon Phillips sound great, as usual.”

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Derek Sherinian: Vortex

1. The Vortex feat. Steve Stevens

2. Fire Horse feat. Nuno Bettencourt

3. Scorpion

4. Seven Seas feat. Steve Stevens

5. Key Lime Blues feat. Joe Bonamassa, Steve Lukather

6. Die Kobra feat. Michael Schenker, Zakk Wylde

7. Nomad's Land feat. Mike Stern

8. Aurora Australis feat. Bumblefoot